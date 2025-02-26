Men who went to pub and ordered pints after stabbing 22-year-old to death found guilty of murder

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of Rijkaard Siafa. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Two men who ordered pints of Guinness in a pub, minutes after stabbing another man to death, have been found guilty of murder.

David Walcott, 35, Rammon Mali, 33, and a third suspect, had chased Rijkaard Siafa, 22, into an alleyway by Surrey Street market in Croydon, south London, where he was stabbed at least 13 times, the Old Bailey was told.

The killing happened as stallholders at the historic fruit and vegetable market were packing up for the day, and cleaners were moving in, shortly before 6pm last April 12.

The court heard on the day of the murder Rijkaard had been at a friend’s flat near Fellmongers Yard, before leaving to meet his partner.

CCTV showed the defendants and Mr Siafa crossing paths at the junction of Surrey Street and Fellmongers Yard.

Mr Siafa turned back and ran into the yard, as the defendants reached into the waistband of their trousers and gave chase, jurors heard.

About 20 seconds later they emerged from the yard and Mr Siafa had been fatally stabbed.

Rijkaard Siafa, 22, was stabbed at least 13 times in an alleyway in Croydon. Picture: MPS

The defendants and the third man then headed to The Spread Eagle pub and bought three pints of Guinness with a £20 note, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had said.

The men were asked to remove their hats, under house rules, and at 6.04pm, they got up and left without finishing their drinks, the court was told.

Meanwhile Mr Siafa was treated by emergency services at the scene, where he died at 6.28pm.

David Walcott denied involvement in the stabbing saying "I'm not a murderer bro". Picture: MPS

On his arrest later in south-west London, Walcott told police: "This is madness. How am I getting nicked for murder bro? You ain't even got the right person," adding: "I'm not a murderer bro, I didn't kill nobody."

Walcott, of Turle Road, Norbury, south London, and Mali, of Valley Road, Croydon, had denied being involved in the stabbing.

Mali left the country four days after the killing and was arrested at Gatwick airport on his return last May 5.

Rammon Mali left the country four days after the killing and was arrested at Gatwick airport on his return to the UK. Picture: MPS

On Wednesday they were found guilty of murder and Walcott was also convicted of having an article with a blade or point.

The defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on a date to be fixed.

A third suspect who has been named by police as Jordan Vincent remains outstanding.

Detectives are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to his arrest and charge.

Jordan Vincent remains wanted for Rijkaard’s murder. Picture: MPS

After the verdicts, Judge Anuja Dhir KC addressed Mr Siafa's family in court, acknowledging their loss and the "horrible situation" in which they found themselves watching CCTV footage surrounding his death.

She said: "They have throughout this case behaved with complete dignity. It cannot be easy. It is a relatively modern phenomenon to have CCTV footage of the type we had in this case.

"It is very difficult, I can see, to see the moments before and the moments after in that footage. It is quite brave to watch it and to behave in the way you did during this case.

"I hope this trial brings some form of closure to those who are in court before me today."

Walcott and Mali immediately fled the scene and went to The Spread Eagle pub on nearby Katharine Street - where they ordered three pints. Picture: Google

'Didn't stand a chance'

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from Scotland Yard, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Rijkaard's family and friends, who had to relive the last traumatic moments of his young life during the trial after the defendants failed to take responsibility for their actions.

"The defendants acted together, as a team.

"They had been looking for Rijkaard during the afternoon of Friday April 12 and when they found him, they viciously attacked him.

"He didn't stand a chance."

She added: "I am grateful to all those who have come forward so far but we are appealing to people to dig deep into their consciences to help us locate Jordon Vincent.

"If you have any information – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – I would urge you to get in contact as this could prove to be crucial.”