How does the Labour leadership contest work? Who will replace Jeremy Corbyn? Picture: PA

With Jeremy Corbyn stepping down and Tom Watson's position remaining vacant, eyes will be on the runners and riders for the Labour leadership and deputy leader position.

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will step down from his role as leader.

There is also a deputy-leader contest set to take place.

But how do the Labour leadership and deputy-leader contest work?

When will the contest take place?

The ruling NEC will meet on January 6 to lay out the timetable.

The race could go until the end of March.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to stay in place until then.

How does someone get nominated?

There are a few ways to get on the ballot.

The PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) consists of Labour MPs and MEPs.

10 per cent of the PLP must nominate a candidate to get them on the ballot.

In addition to this, candidates must have nominations from either five per cent of the CLPs (constituency Labour parties) or five per cent of the membership of at least three affiliate societies.

There are 647 CLPs, so 33 must nominate a candidate for them to make the ballot.

The candidate takes place at local meetings where members are entitled to vote.

Affiliates include unions such as Unite, Unison and the GMB.

Who gets to vote?

There are three groups who can vote.

Labour Party members, supporters of affiliated groups and registered supporters.

Affiliate supporters are members of trade unions and socialist societies affiliated to the party.

They aren't full party members - but can still vote.

Registered supporters are people who pay a one-off fee that gives them a right to vote in both the leadership and deputy leadership ballots.

It costs £25.

They don't have any other party rights.

These supporters can vote online or by post.

This time, they'll be voting for both a leader and a deputy leader.

What is the voting system used?

Labour uses a one-person-one vote system.

Somebody, for example, who is a member and a member of a union would not be able to vote twice.

The voting system used is the Alternative Vote system, which is a preferential ballot system.

People rank their candidates.

When one candidate gets over 50 per cent of the vote, they are elected.

If they aren't able to get this majority, one candidate is removed at a time and their votes are redistributed to people's second preference.

Is the deputy leadership contest the same?

Since Tom Watson resigned, the deputy leader role is also open.

The selection works in the same way as the leadership contest.

Who might run for leader?

These are some of the possible contenders.

Sir Keir Starmer:

The Shadow Brexit Secretary is seen as a very capable politician - albeit relatively new, having only entered parliament in 2015. But as a Remainer, could he win back Leave voters in the north?

Rebecca Long-Bailey:

The Shadow Business Secretary stood in for Mr Corbyn in the leadership debates and performed well. But there are question marks over whether she connects well with voters.

Lisa Nandy:

The 40-year-old MP for Wigan has revealed that she is "seriously considering" standing. She resigned from Corbyn's front bench and wants to concentrate on winning support in small towns and local communities.

Angela Rayner:

Many pundits say the next Labour leader should be from the north - and ideally a woman. That puts the Shadow Education Secretary in a strong position to replace Mr Corbyn.

Jess Phillips:

A very strong performer in public - and she is popular amongst voters. But will the Corbyn supporters trust her to run the party after her high-profile criticism of him?

Emily Thornberry:

The Shadow Foreign Secretary has been quiet during the election period. Was she silenced by the Corbyn leadership, or was she keeping her head down to separate herself from them? She's also attracted some negative attention for comments allegedly made about voters.

Yvette Cooper:

Ms Cooper came third in the Labour leadership contest in 2015 and has been a backbencher since then. Having been an outspoken critic of Brexit, can she convince the membership to back her?

Dan Jarvis:

Previously tipped to replace Ed Miliband, the former army officer is considered to be a dark horse candidate for the leadership. Some Jeremy Corbyn fans resent him for backing Owen Smith's leadership challenge.

What are the odds for the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey:

6/4

Lisa Nandy:

7/2

Keir Starmer:

7/1

Jess Phillips:

12/1

Yvette Cooper:

22/1

Dan Jarvis:

33/1

Emily Thornberry:

40/1

Who might run for deputy?

Since Tom Watson resigned, the deputy leader role remains vacant.

Who might step in?

Richard Burgon:

The Labour frontbencher and Jeremy Corbyn ally said that he is "considering" running for deputy to Rebecca Long-Bailey's leader.

Angela Rayner:

Although she's in a strong position to contend for the leadership, it has been rumoured that she might prefer to go for the deputy position.

Barry Gardiner:

The Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade and MP for Brent North is expected to throw his hat into the ring.

Clive Lewis:

Formerly a journalist, Clive Lewis still makes many appearances on TV. He was one of the originally backers of Corbyn. He might run for leader - but, more likely, will be a contender for deputy.

Dawn Butler:

Considered a left-wing rising star, Jeremy Corbyn was said to favour the relatively junior cabinet minister. Many would not be surprised if she put herself forward for deputy.

David Lammy:

Labour veteran and perhaps one of the best-known names in the party, David Lammy is said to be considering going for the deputy position. A few comments of his in the past have attracted controversy and he might be at odds with some members who want to shake off the 'liberal metropolitan elite' image of the party.