NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard is to step down from her role.

Ms Pritchard has announced she will stand down at the end of the financial year, saying it was a "hugely difficult decision".

In a statement, she said: "It has been an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history.

"I am immensely proud of the NHS response to Covid-19, and how we have delivered steady recovery from the inevitable impacts of the pandemic, with performance in urgent and emergency care, elective and cancer all improving over the past two years, while NHS teams delivered record levels of activity in primary care, community and mental health services, meaning millions more appointments for patients.

"We always knew the recovery period after a once-in-a-century pandemic was going to be incredibly challenging, and whilst the timeliness and experience of care is still not good enough for too many people, the NHS has achieved a great deal in the face of historic pressure thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and reform.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting with Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, during a visit to the Abbey Medical Centre in London. Picture: Getty

"From the rollout of Community Diagnostic Centres and mental health teams in schools, to world leading cancer vaccines and the development of the App, the NHS now feels very different to when I became chief executive over three and a half years ago.

"While it has been a hugely difficult decision for me to stand down, I believe now is the right time, with the NHS making continued progress in our recovery, and with the foundations firmly in place to deliver the 10-Year Health Plan.

"The NHS is full of extraordinary people, who do extraordinary things every day for patients.

"The achievements I have listed above, and many more, are theirs - and I am confident they will continue to achieve incredible things for patients now, and into the future."

.@AmandaPritchard can be enormously proud of the leadership she's shown and decades of service she's given the NHS.



She steered NHS England out of the pandemic, during turbulent political waters and six secretaries of state.



She has led with integrity and unwavering commitment. pic.twitter.com/5Ocq9TNvPf — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) February 25, 2025

'Enormously proud'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said Ms Pritchard should be "enormously proud of the leadership" she's given the NHS.

"She steered NHS England out of the pandemic, during turbulent political waters and six secretaries of state.

"She has led with integrity and unwavering commitment," he added.

