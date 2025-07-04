NHS to have digital focus hinged on 'doctor in your pocket' app

By Danielle Desouza

Sir Keir Starmer has said the future of the NHS "already looks better" under Labour as he published a radical 10-year plan on Thursday, aimed at transforming the health service by placing greater reliance on an enhanced app which hopes to give patients greater control over their care.

By 2028, the NHS app “will be a full front door to the entire NHS”.

"The NHS app will become a doctor in your pocket, bringing our health service into the 21st century," Wes Streeting, the health secretary, said as he launched the 10-year health plan.

The app will also make use of AI algorithms to take a patient’s symptoms, ask follow-up questions and give advice.

It will feature a new section called 'My NHS GP' which is powered by AI and aims to help patients navigate the health service in an easier way.

(left to right) Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

The 'My Choices' part of the app will let users choose their preferred provider.

Real-time data from wearables, biometric sensors or smart devices will also be able to feed vital data into the app such as step count, heart rate and sleep quality to provide personal health advice.

A larger focus on the app will mean fewer staff than expected by 2035.

Other plans in the new health plan include new neighbourhood health centres open six days a week and at least 12 hours a day, and new laws on food and alcohol to prevent ill health.