Thank you for clapping our NHS heroes

Thank you for applauding the NHS. Picture: Global

By Seán Hickey

This evening, we at LBC once again asked you to show your appreciation for our NHS and frontline workers and you did not disappoint.

Whilst we’re all doing our bit by staying at home, we took a minute out to applaud those who can't stay home – because they’re out fighting against coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working in the NHS, or any of the key workers keeping the country moving, we want them to know how much the work they’re doing means to us.

So tonight, we thank you for opening your windows, standing on your doorstep and putting your hands together to Applaud The NHS & Our Frontline Heroes.

This is why we wanted you to join us.

Tag us in your neighbourhood clapping videos by tagging @LBC or tweeting @LBC.