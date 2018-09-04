What Is Your Heart Age? 80% Get Higher Age In NHS Test

4 September 2018, 10:24 | Updated: 4 September 2018, 10:55

Can you pass the NHS Heart test?
Can you pass the NHS Heart test? Picture: Getty

Four out of five people recorded a heart age higher than their actual age in a new NHS test - so how do you get on?

Public Health England's urging adults to check their risk of having a heart attack or stroke, by using a new online test.

It asks people over 30 to answer a series of questions - and estimates whether their "heart age" is higher than their actual age.

Take the NHS Heart Test now

Professor Jamie Waterall, national lead for cardiovascular disease at PHE, said: "Millions are at risk of cardiovascular disease but don't know it, putting themselves at real risk of suffering ill-health or dying younger.

"Knowing your heart age is a simple way of finding out whether you're at risk of a heart attack or stroke.

"By making important lifestyle changes you can reduce your risk before it's too late."

