Nigel Farage makes woke milk u-turn as Reform UK press conference filled with 'not normal' milks

Images taken by LBC at a Reform UK press conference show jugs of soya milk and almond milk laid out on tables. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Nigel Farage has appeared to contradict his own stance on cow’s milk after multiple jugs filled with alternatives were seen at a Reform UK event, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last year, Mr Farage went viral after posting a video to social media blasting semi-skimmed milk, oat milk and almond milk as “left wing” options.

“I want proper bloody milk, not left wing options. Proper milk. What’s wrong with me asking for that?,” he said as he pointed to what was on offer in the “smart” London hotel room.

Meanwhile in January, Farage took aim at Gloucestershire County Council's campaign to encourage residents to switch from cow's milk to alternatives.Speaking on GB News, he labelled the initiative "an utter load of complete nonsense".

"God help us is all I can say," he said of the Conservative-led council’s campaign.

But anyone attending the Reform UK press conference this week could have found these cow’s milk alternatives on offer.

Images of the event captured by LBC show jugs of soya milk and almond milk laid out on tables.

At the press conference, Mr Farage also announced that nearly 30 councillors have defected to Reform UK.

“There are many, many more in the pipeline that are going through the process at the moment, and you find out who they are over the course of the coming weeks," the Reform UK leader said.

A jug of almond milk at a Reform UK event. Picture: LBC

Earlier this week, LBC revealed that regional organisers and members of Reform were told they were forbidden from speaking to the media or they would be dismissed by the party.

It comes after the former Reform MP Rupert Lowe was suspended from the party over bullying allegations and reports of threatening physical violence, which he strenuously denies.Speaking at the conference on Monday, Mr Farage denied that his party is "riven with infighting".

It was put to him that some supporters were concerned about the split with Rupert Lowe, to which he replied: "At the edges there's concern, but you've just seen 29 people, enthused, leaving parties they've been elected for or represented, standing for us."

He added: "I can find you would-be voters that will raise all sorts of concerns, but no, it's very much at the edges. It's marginal."

A Spokesman for Reform UK said: “We can confirm that woke milk was sadly available at our press conference today. It is udderly ridiculous this was allowed to happen, and we can assure you that moo-ving forwards it won’t happen again. Under the circumstances, Party Leader Nigel Farage had a black coffee instead."