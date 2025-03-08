Reform MP begs Nigel Farage to 'have dinner' with him in social media rant after party report him to police for intimidation

8 March 2025, 10:32 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 10:46

Rupert Lowe was
Reform also said it had received evidence of "serious bullying" and "derogatory" remarks made about women by the Rupert Lowe MP. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Rupert Lowe has asked Nigel Farage to "have dinner" with him after he lost the Reform UK whip following allegations of threatening violence towards the party chairman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The party reported the Great Yarmouth MP to the police, and Scotland Yard has said a complaint of "verbal threats" made on Thursday about an alleged incident last December was being assessed by officers.

Reform also said it had received evidence of "serious bullying" and "derogatory" remarks made about women in the MP's offices, with two separate staffers said to have made allegations.

In a message on X on Saturday morning, Mr Lowe pressed concerns about communication in the party, and said: "I can only smash my head against a brick wall for so long".

He asked party leader Mr Farage to "resolve this in a manner that our members and the country would expect".

"I am going to now repeat publicly an invitation that I have extended to Nigel Farage in private multiple times over many months," Mr Lowe said.

"Every offer has been refused or ignored.

"Please, let's have dinner and resolve this in a manner that our members, and the country, would expect."

In the Reform statement released on Friday afternoon, Mr Lowe was accused of having "on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence" to party chairman Zia Yusuf.

Mr Lowe denied the claims, describing the statement as "vexatious" and saying the complaint to police "obviously went in just after I asked reasonable questions of Reform's leadership".

Reform confirmed that Mr Lowe had lost the whip.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said on Friday: "On Thursday 6 March we received an allegation of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man on Friday 13 December.

"Officers are carrying out an assessment of the allegations to determine what further action may be required."

It comes after internal splits within the right-wing party, which has five MPs, opened up on Thursday as Mr Lowe told the Daily Mail that Reform remains a "protest party led by the Messiah" under Mr Farage.

MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe
MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe. Picture: Getty

Asked whether the former Ukip leader had the potential to become prime minister, as his supporters have suggested, Mr Lowe said: "It's too early to know whether Nigel will deliver the goods.

"He can only deliver if he surrounds himself with the right people." On Friday, Mr Lowe pointed to the timing of the complaint, describing the move as a "malicious attempt to drag my name through the mud".

"A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership," he said.

Nigel Farage Announces Reform Mayoral Candidate For Hull
Reform confirmed that Mr Lowe had lost the whip. Picture: Getty

