Royal Wedding Order Of Service: Schedule For Harry And Meghan’s Big Day

Picture: PA

The order of service for the Royal wedding has been released - and these are all the key times of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

More than one hundred thousand people are expected to line the streets of Windsor today, but the majestic St George’s Chapel has a capacity of only 600.

Today’s service is led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner with the marriage solemnised by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Prince of Wales will accompany Ms Markle down the aisle of the Quire.

Picture: PA

Order of service:

09:00am: Members of the public who have been invited to watch the wedding day from the grounds of Windsor Castle begin to arrive.

09:30-11:00am: Wedding guests arrive at the Castle's famous Round Tower by coach and enter the chapel through the South Door and take their seats.

11:20am: Members of the Royal Family begin to arrive and enter via the Galilee Porch, some on foot and others by car.

11:40am: Harry and best man the Duke of Cambridge arrive at the chapel's west door, received by the Dean of Windsor. They will probably arrive on foot, walking past the thousands of spectators invited into the grounds of the castle. The moment will give Harry the chance to acknowledge the 200 representatives from charities he is associated with gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps.

11:42am: Ms Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives at the Galilee Porch and is received by the Dean of Windsor.

11:45am: The Prince of Wales arrives at the Galilee Porch.

11:52am: Following protocol, the Queen will be the last member of the royal family to arrive for the wedding service.

11:59am: Ms Markle arrives at the Chapel's West Steps by car, from her overnight accommodation at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire. Ms Markle will walk through the Nave on her own followed by her bridesmaids and pageboys who include Princess Charlotte and Prince George, before being accompanied by Prince Charles down the aisle of the Quire.

12:00pm - Service begins.

The vows:

I HARRY, take you, MEGHAN, to be my wife, to have and to hold from, this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.

I MEGHAN, take you, HARRY, to be my husband, to have and to hold , from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God's holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.

1:00pm: Service ends and the newlyweds emerge at the West Steps of the Chapel. They will be waved off on their carriage procession through Windsor by members of both families. The congregation will file out of the chapel to see the married couple leave before heading to St George's Hall for a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen.

1:05pm: The carriage procession through the streets of Windsor possibly begins around this time, taking 25 minutes.

7:00pm: Bride and groom depart Windsor Castle for the evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.