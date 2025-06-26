Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies

26 June 2025, 11:39

PETA have said the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'staggeringly out of touch' after William posted about the couple's new puppies. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool via AP
PETA have said the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'staggeringly out of touch' after William posted about the couple's new puppies. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool via AP. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A leading animal rights group has branded William and Kate 'staggeringly out to touch' after the couple revealed pictures of their new puppies on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William marked his 43rd birthday by posting a picture with his dog, Orla, and three of her puppies, to The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media channels on June 21.

However, the couple are now facing down criticism from animal welfare charity PETA over the posts for encouraging others to "churn out a litter".

In the photograph, taken by his wife and posted alongside the caption: "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies", William can be seen looking adoringly at one of the puppies.

However, PETA has criticised the royal couple for failing to understand the broader implications of the post, amid what it calls an "animal homelessness crisis".

Read more: Drivers slapped with yellow box fines worth almost £1m after councils granted increased powers

Read more: Young carers face funding crisis and long waiting lists for mental health support, charity boss warns

In a statement, PETA’s vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch.

"If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem."

It comes just a month after Queen Camilla adopted "mischievous" Moley from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

William and Kate shared an image of their new puppies to mark the Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
William and Kate shared an image of their new puppies to mark the Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images. Picture: Getty

In a statement released on social media, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home where Her Majesty is Patron."

Orla, William and Kate's dog, became a part of the pair's life in 2020 after being gifted to them by Kate's brother James Middleton.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III (front centre) stands with Alice Ngitira (left) and Declan Donnelly (right), with other celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles requests Sugababes CD at star-studded red carpet event

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2019.

Trump’s state visit 'set for September' as King and US leader’s busy diaries blamed for delay
Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace

King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used
An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 23, 2025

Meghan launches new jams and £20 honey in website restock