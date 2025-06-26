Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies

PETA have said the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'staggeringly out of touch' after William posted about the couple's new puppies. Picture: Yui Mok/Pool via AP. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A leading animal rights group has branded William and Kate 'staggeringly out to touch' after the couple revealed pictures of their new puppies on social media.

William marked his 43rd birthday by posting a picture with his dog, Orla, and three of her puppies, to The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media channels on June 21.

However, the couple are now facing down criticism from animal welfare charity PETA over the posts for encouraging others to "churn out a litter".

In the photograph, taken by his wife and posted alongside the caption: "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies", William can be seen looking adoringly at one of the puppies.

However, PETA has criticised the royal couple for failing to understand the broader implications of the post, amid what it calls an "animal homelessness crisis".

Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/1lgNT1o2pK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2025

In a statement, PETA’s vice president of programmes Elisa Allen said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch.

"If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem."

It comes just a month after Queen Camilla adopted "mischievous" Moley from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

William and Kate shared an image of their new puppies to mark the Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images. Picture: Getty

In a statement released on social media, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home where Her Majesty is Patron."

Orla, William and Kate's dog, became a part of the pair's life in 2020 after being gifted to them by Kate's brother James Middleton.