Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

By Josef Al Shemary

An adorable new video shows Prince Louis jumping around and smiling behind the scenes of his birthday portrait photoshoot.

The young prince's beaming smile was captured in a new photo released to mark his seventh birthday today.

But the treats don't stop there for royal fans, as adorable new footage shows Louis jumping around and laughing behind the scenes of his photoshoot.

Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

He can be heard saying “I can jump down from there!” as he clambers around the trees with the wind sweeping through his hair.

Prince Louis plays about behind the scenes for seventh birthday photoshoot

The video, captioned 'Seven today!', then cuts to a clip of him leaping off a fallen tree trunk, proudly looking into the camera as if to say ‘I told you so!’

The video, edited in the style of an old-school film reel, flicks through the young prince posing for different pictures and excitedly running around the trees.

While William and Kate haven’t confirmed who recorded the footage, they are known to work with filmmaker Will Warr, known for his work with the social media food influencers known as TopJaw.

Prince Louis looks all grown up in the snap taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month and released by Kensington Palace this morning. Picture: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales looks all grown up in the snap taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month and released by Kensington Palace this morning.

Wearing jeans, a checkered shirt and a green jumper, the cheeky prince can be seen sitting on a tree trunk surrounded by bluebells, as he proudly shows off his missing baby teeth to the camera.

A message accompanying the new picture read: "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!"

Louis's cheeky nature has been seen by the public on a number of occasions, from pulling faces at Trooping the Colour or blowing out his sister's candle at a Christmas carol concert.

He has just spent the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall with his parents and siblings Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine.

Louis has just spent the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall with his parents and siblings Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine (pictured: The family attending the Christmas church service at Sandringham in 2024). Picture: Alamy

The family of five stayed at their Norfolk home instead of joining other members of the Royal Family for the traditional Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Today also marks the last day of the school holidays for little Louis, who will be starting a new term at Lambrook School tomorrow.

To mark each of the children's birthdays, William and Kate release a new photograph every year of them.

The photos were traditionally taken by Kate, but our now taken by a professional photographer following the Princess' Mother's Day picture backlash, which she admitted to editing.