Birthday union flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after Andrew shame

20 June 2022, 11:14

Government buildings will no longer fly the Union Flag on most royal birthdays
Government buildings will no longer fly the Union Flag on most royal birthdays. Picture: Alamy

By Amy Addison-Dunne

The Queen and Prince Charles will be the only royals to have the Union Flag flown over government buildings on birthdays.

In an attempt rumoured to save face for disgraced Duke of York Prince Andrew, senior royals Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Camilla and Sophie will also forgo the honour of a Union Flag flying designation.

According to the Sun, the government decision was made in agreement with Queen Elizabeth.

Several local councils said they would not fly the flag over buildings for Andrew's birthday due to his association and friendship with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York, where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

The death was ruled suicide by hanging by the coroner.

The government changed its designated Union Flag flying guidelines for 2022, where Andrew's birthday on 19 February had been removed from the calendar, alongside other royals.

This comes as future king Prince William is reportedly lobbying the queen to have his disgraced uncle barred from public life permanently.

The shamed prince was allegedly left confused and upset after he was banned from participating in Garter Day, after William told his grandmother he would not attend the ceremony if Andrew was present, despite him claiming he was given royal blessing to attend.

Read more: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Disgraced Prince Andrew had a friendship with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Disgraced Prince Andrew had a friendship with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

Andrew was stripped of his royal duties after paying out a substantial out-of-court settlement of £12 million to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17, an accusation he denies.

The prince is reportedly keen to return to his previous status as a 'working royal', and have his official titles returned to him, but faces fierce opposition from brother and heir to the throne Charles, and nephew Prince William.

He is also facing another brush with the US legal system, as lawyers for another Epstein victim, Caroline Kaufman, threaten to serve him with papers to summon him as a witness.

Kaufman's representatives claim that Andrew was visiting Epstein's lavish New York townhouse in 2010 on the day Epstein raped her.

28-year-old wants Andrew to give a statement on that night.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Cost of Living Crisis

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon campaigns with Patrick Grady a year after the sexual harassment incident had been reported.

SNP could be hit by legal action over sexual harassment case

Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life

William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism
Emmanuel Macron lost his majority.

Emmanuel Macron loses majority after crushing blow in parliamentary elections
A 15-year-old was killed after a multiple shooting at a Juneteenth event in Washington

Boy, 15, killed and many injured in mass shooting at Washington music festival
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Ioan Gruffod with ex-wife (l) and current partner (r)

Alice Evans launches fundraiser to pay for bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd
A technical problem caused chaos at baggage handling over the weekend

Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick
The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says
Rail strikes will cause "misery for millions"

'Driving unrest and stoking unrealistic expectations': Minister slams RMT ahead of strikes
Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why

Reason behind William and Kate's long-anticipated move to Windsor revealed