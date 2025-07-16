Camilla given common household item as birthday gift during visit to submarine

Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

During a visit to a submarine, Camilla was surprised with a gift often found in people's kitchens.

Camilla turns 78 on Thursday and was given an early present - a clingfilm holder - from Commander Chris Bate whose crew used the household item to fix a defect in the main engines of his submarine HMS Astute, which is situated in Plymouth, Devon.

"There’s nothing more useful, brilliant how wonderful," Camilla said when presented with the item, which had a small plaque with the words “clingfilm keeping nuclear submarines at sea”.

During her visit, Camilla, who is HMS Astute’s Lady Sponsor, boarded the vessel’s massive hull as the first phase of its working life over almost 20 years came to an end, and met eight of its past commanders who stood close to the turret.

Commander Bate, captain of submarine HMS Astute, said he hoped the clingfilm dispenser would spark conversations in Camilla's home.

Flowers and a clingfilm roll holder that was presented to Camilla. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about how clingfilm saved the day when there was a defect on board, he said: "We had a defect on board, we were losing vacuum in the main engines and the engineers said we can either come back to port to fix it or use something onboard.

"So they used clingfilm from the galley on board, wrapped it around the engines and stopped air getting into it and restored propulsion at sea, and it’s been on there for the last two and half years."

He said Camilla has supported the crew regularly over the years, adding: "We’ve had freezer failures where we’ve had to go without frozen food and she’s sent tea and biscuit to support the ship’s company."

Camilla, Lady Sponsor of the HMS Astute, during a visit to HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Later in a garden party speech to the crew and their families, she said she looked forward to the submarine’s return to service after a four-year refit.

She also praised the ingenuity of the crew "from the innovation of one petty officer to code cutting edge long-range communications software, through to the resourceful solution to maintain a vacuum, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, with clingfilm!"

"I can only imagine what the unofficial toolkit in a submarine might look like," she added.