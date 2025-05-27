'Canada is strong and free': King Charles says in throne speech in Canada amid rising Trump tensions

The speech was last read in 1977 by the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

King Charles appeared to send a message to Donald Trump as he made the first address to parliament on his state visit to Ottawa, Canada.

It marks the King's twentieth visit to Canada - and his first as sovereign.

He said: "Every time I come to Canada, a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream and straight to my heart."

He praised Canada's "unique admiration" for its "bravery and sacrifice in defence of national values", and the "diversity and kindness of Canadians".

The King thanked the First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples for welcoming him with "great warmth and hospitality".

The King spoke of Canada's "changing" relationships with partners.

"Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them".

The King said this is a moment for "renewal", "to think big" and to act "bigger".

"An opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War," he added.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla take their seats in the Senate Chamber, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) looks on, at the Senate of Canada Building, Ottawa, for the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada. Picture: Alamy

'Mutual respect'

Speaking of US relations, the King says a confident Canada can take the current opportunity by recognising "that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away".

He urged Canadians to stay true to their values so Canada can "build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians".

The King adds the relationship between Canada and the US is "rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations".

Canada is "rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations", he adds, going on to state "Canada is ready to lead".

He then moved on to laying out Canadian PM Mark Carney's government policies, including upcoming changes to homebuying credits, childcare costs and pharmacare.

King Charles opened Canada's parliament and praised Canada for its "diversity" and cultural identity. Picture: Alamy

'Strong and free'

The King finished his speech with a call for a Canada that is "strong and free" - in what might be read as a message to the US amid Canada's rising tensions with US president Donald Trump.

He told parliamentarians: "May you honour the profound trust bestowed upon you by Canadians, and may God bless and guide you in all your duties."

The King's speech was welcomed by Canada's parliament, which reacted with a standing ovation as he left the Senate.

He thanked the people of Canada for their "warm welcome" of him and Queen Camilla and said that Canada sets an example to the world as a "force for good".

The King added: "As the anthem reminds us: The True North is indeed strong and free!"