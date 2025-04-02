Charity boss who accused Prince Harry of 'harassment and bullying' forced off social media

Dr Sophie Chandauka has accused Prince Harry of bullying. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A charity boss who accused Prince Harry of 'harassment and bullying' has been forced off social media after facing a pile-on.

Dr Sophie Chandauka, who is the head of the Sentebale charity Prince Harry co-founded in 2006, has been locked in a war of words with him over the past week.

She has alleged that Harry tried to "eject" her from the organisation for months through "bullying" and "harassment".

The chairwoman has since been forced to shut down her Twitter account due to "online bullying" following her remarks, including racism.

One user, with 'TeamSussex' in their bio, used a racist term to denounce her.

She was also branded a "fraud" for "jumping on a bandwagon of hate".

A Sentebale spokesman said: "Dr Chandauka deleted her Twitter account due to the proliferation of online bullying."

Dr Sophie Chandauka. Picture: Getty

A source close to former trustees and patrons of Sentebale previously dismissed Dr Chandauka's comments as a "publicity stunt".

It comes after Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, stepped down over concerns about the way the organisation was being run.

He has since been accused of sending an "unpleasant" and "imperious" message to Dr Chandauka after she failed to publicly quash rumours of a rift with Meghan.

During the prize-giving ceremony at a Sentebale fundraising polo match in Miami last April, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to choreograph who stood next to Harry, and in an awkward moment Dr Chandauka moved from beside the duke to Meghan's side ducking under the trophy.

A member of Harry's team asked Dr Chandauka to issue a statement to quash any rumours about tensions with Meghan, according to The Telegraph, but when she refused the duke reportedly contacted her directly.

Harry allegedly demanded she "explain herself" and claimed sources said the note was "unpleasant" in tone and used "imperious" language.

The duke founded Sentebale in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

But several trustees have left the organisation in a dispute with Dr Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

The dispute is understood to have arisen over a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.