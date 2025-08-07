Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an address to the nation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day with an address to the nation, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The pre-recorded audio message will be broadcast on VJ Day ahead of a service of remembrance attended by the King and Queen, Second World War veterans and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

VJ Day on August 15 marks the anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, effectively ending the Second World War.

Charles meets members of the public in Newmarket. Picture: Alamy

The service, broadcast live by the BBC, will pay tribute to those who served in the Asia-Pacific theatre, including Burma Star recipients, British Indian Army veterans, former prisoners of war, and those who fought in pivotal battles including Kohima and Imphal in India.

The event, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, will see the Charles and Camilla eave floral tributes, as will other senior figures.

A national two-minutes silence will take place, as well as an aerial display by the Red Arrows before Charles and his wife attend a reception with Second World War veterans.

Elsewhere, Edward and Sophie will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle, organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland.