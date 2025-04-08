Charles and Camilla given flypast as they celebrate 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the President's daughter, Laura Mattarella view a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori and Red Arrows. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Charles and Camilla have been given a flypast as they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King and Queen were given the flypast by the Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts, the Frecce Tricolori, in Rome on Tuesday.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday for a four-day state visit to celebrate ties between the UK and Italy.

They were formally welcomed to the country by the Italian president Sergio Mattarella and his daughter.

Read more: Prince Harry complains of 'inferior treatment' as he appears in court to appeal downgrade to taxpayer-funded security

Read more: Meghan tells of 'life or death' scare she suffered after giving birth, as she shares childhood photos for the first time

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Rome. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Charles and Camilla were photographed at the Villa Wolkonsky the official Rome residence of Edward Llewellyn, the UK's ambassador to Italy and San Marino, after their UK Government jet landed at Ciampino Airport with an F-35 fighter jet escort.

In one image Charles and Camilla, wearing an Anna Valentine white and beige coat, are in the grounds of the home and in the remaining photographs are pictured near the Neronian arches, a branch of the Aqua Claudia, a Roman aqueduct supplying Rome.

The Queen also wore a Faberge lily of the valley brooch reportedly given to the the late Queen Mother by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during his official visit to the UK in 1956.

The King and Queen will spend their 20th wedding anniversary evening as guests of honour at a state banquet held in Rome.

The pictures were taken at the British ambassador's residence in Rome. Picture: Getty

Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by leading figures from Italian life at the black tie dinner, held as part of the couple's state visit.

The head of state and his consort wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9 2005 following a romance that began when they were in their early twenties.

Charles first met Camilla on the Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970 when he had just left the University of Cambridge, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.

No marriage proposal came despite the closeness between the pair and when the relationship cooled after Charles dedicated himself to his Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles later married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981.

Read more: UK in 'age of insecurity', Starmer warns as he vows not to be 'cowed' by Trump tariffs - with markets still plummeting

Read more: Baby girl makes history as first child in UK to be born from womb transplant

After Charles and Camilla both divorced - and Diana died in 1997 - Camilla's eventual emergence as Charles's long-term partner was part of a carefully planned PR campaign masterminded by the heir to the throne's spin doctor Mark Bolland.

Their first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999, dubbed Operation Ritz, where the mass of waiting photographers had been tipped off.

At their wedding reception, held the same day as the Grand National, Queen Elizabeth II said about their romance: "They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well.

"My son is home and dry with the woman he loves."