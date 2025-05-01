Charles and Camilla plant 'beautiful' Swedish oak with King and Queen of Sweden

1 May 2025, 18:48

The tree was gifted by the King of Sweden in celebration of the Coronation of The King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.
The tree was gifted by the King of Sweden in celebration of the Coronation of The King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The King and Queen were given a "beautiful" Swedish oak tree by the King and Queen of Sweden, which they planted together in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla welcomed Carl Gustaf and his wife Silvia to the Home Park at Windsor Castle on Thursday, where they planted the young Swedish oak.

In the sunny grounds on the hottest start to May since records began, the kings put soil over the base of the tree before the queens watered it together.

"With any luck it'll take to the soil, I hope," Charles said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to plant a Swedish oak tree (Quercus Robur) in the Home Park of Windsor Castle.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to plant a Swedish oak tree (Quercus Robur) in the Home Park of Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The King thanked the Swedish royal family's gardeners for the tree, and Camilla said it was beautiful.

The King of Sweden used a spade which his great grandfather, Gustavus V, used to plant an English oak in Windsor Great Park in 1908.

A member of the Crown estate told reporters: "It is now a big oak tree that is still alive today."

The tree was planted to mark Charles and Camilla's coronation, almost two years ago.

It is twinned with another Swedish oak that will be planted by Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, at the Royal Djurgarden in Stockholm.

