Charles and Camilla hoping runner will win at Royal Ascot

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King and Queen will be hoping to double their tally of Royal Ascot winners when their horse takes to the turf in a sprint race.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla have seen their racing hopes dashed twice this week when their much fancied thoroughbreds were well beaten.

But Purple Rainbow will be running in the aptly named Sandringham Stakes over a mile and could add to the couple's first Royal Ascot winner in 2023.

Racegoers have been given a respite for the moment from this week's sweltering conditions, with hazy cloud over the Berkshire race course keeping temperatures below Thursday's record highs.

Will Aitkenhead, head of corporate and industry affairs at the track, said: "Whilst there are no plans to ease the dress code at this stage, we are conscious of rising temperatures through the day and will monitor the situation.

Read More: Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

We will be handing out bottled water to guests on arrival and have worked hard overnight to provide more shaded areas."

The King and Queen were joined by Camilla's old school friend Lady Cavendish and her husband Lord Cavendish in their coach during the traditional carriage procession along the course.

Among the guests travelling in the carriages were the former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad, the Queen's Companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne and musical maestro Lord Lloyd-Webber.

Venetian Sun (17) ridden by Clifford Lee wins the Albany Stakes (Group 3) on day four of the Royal Ascot meeting at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, United Kingdom on June 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and mother Sarah, Duchess of York were spotted in the parade ring alongside former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Zara Tindall when the royal procession arrived in the exclusive area.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.