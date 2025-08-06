Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The King has visited Scotland’s main RAF base to re-present a squadron standard to a unit there and thank families for their sacrifices.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, northern Scotland, on Wednesday, to attend the stand-up parade for Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

He also watched a flypast of two Typhoon bombers and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, one of nine stationed at the only RAF main operating base in Scotland.

RAF Lossiemouth is one of two quick reaction alert stations which protect the UK airspace, and the King met families including those of servicepeople based in Cyprus and Poland, where they are defending Nato’s eastern borders.

The King watched a parade including a brass band which played God Save the King twice, and gave a speech where he acknowledged the proximity of VJ Day on August 15 and thanked families for their “encouragement and understanding” which he said was critical to the success of the air force.

He said: “With just a week until VJ Day, it is a fitting moment to recall that your aviators flew throughout the Burma Campaign in their Blenheim Bombers and Republic Thunderbolts.”

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray. Picture: Alamy

Bagpipers greeted Charles as he arrived by helicopter for a private meeting with RAF leaders, and he watched a parade and re-presented a squadron standard which had previously been blessed by a vicar who prayed for the military and their families as well as the monarch.

The King said: “Today, we also recognise the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today. Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron’s success is built.

“It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties.

“On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide.”

He praised the “dedication, skill and professionalism” of staff, and added: “The squadron’s work not only ensures the operational readiness of the Royal Air Force, but also strengthens our bonds with our Nato partners whom you train, including Canada and Norway.

“By providing world-leading training to our allies, you contribute to a shared commitment to peace, security and co-operation across the globe.”

He also acknowledged his own links to the region, and said RAF Lossiemouth is “the beating heart of the United Kingdom’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated”.

He continued: “In the 1960s, it was the Royal Navy’s Buccaneer aircraft that took off and landed over us and, as part of the Cadet Corps, we regularly used to train or be trained by personnel on the station.”

The King was given a tour of the squadron buildings and the Poseidon hangar, which houses nine P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircrafts which are equipped with weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions.

Charles was given a tour of one multi-role maritime patrol aircraft and met the crew, who showed him cutting-edge technology to detect, identify and monitor targets, which will be rolled out to Norway, Canada and Germany later this year.

He toured the plane which has a wingspan of 123ft, is 129ft in length and stands 42ft 9in tall and can carry sonobuoys to search for enemy submarines and can be armed with torpedoes if required.

The King met members from the Typhoon air wing, senior leadership and representatives from the wider community, including children from the Airplay Youth support programme and their families, who live on, or near, RAF Lossiemouth.

He also met representatives from community projects including support for families of deployed service personnel, and a community group which is planting Christmas trees in sand dunes at Lossiemouth Beach.

A little girl presented the King with a bunch of handpicked flowers and he was given a glass holder made from timber from an old bridge on Lossiemouth beach.

Schoolchildren waved Union flags as they met the King before he left in a BMW.

Officer commanding training Sergeant Simon Bracknell said: “It is a really proud day for everyone involved, they worked really hard, even with the storm 24 hours ago with 80mph winds.

“The standard that we have marks the squadron’s battle history. For the King to present it is really special.”