Charles has a blast! King shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery

6 June 2025, 16:26

King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Salisbury, England
King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Salisbury, England. Picture: Richard Pohle/Pool Photo via AP

By Ben Mitchell, PA

The King has been praised for his “faultless” technique as he fired an artillery gun during a visit to the home of the Royal Artillery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles was met with a 21-gun salute as he arrived at the headquarters of the Royal Regiment of Artillery at Larkhill, Wiltshire, in his first visit since assuming the title of Captain General.

The King, who became ceremonial head of the regiment following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, received the royal salute as he arrived at the regiment’s headquarters near Salisbury where he was met by Master Gunner, St James’s Park, Lieutenant-General Sir Andrew Gregory.

Following the national anthem, Charles, wearing the number four tropical dress uniform, was invited into the officers’ mess where he met personnel including representatives from the newly formed King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA).

Charles was met with a 21-gun salute
Charles was met with a 21-gun salute. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III views the artillery uniform of his ancestor King George V in the regimental museum during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill Wiltshire.
King Charles III views the artillery uniform of his ancestor King George V in the regimental museum during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

In the dining room, the King had a chance to see historical artefacts including the voluntary artillery officer full dress tunic uniform of his great-grandfather George V.

Charles commented: “It’s lasted very well.”

He also had a chance to meet families of the service personnel and representatives of Chelsea Pensioners.

In the grounds, the King was shown some of the high-tech equipment used by the soldiers including the L118 light gun, the Archer artillery system, a multiple launch rocket system and drones.

King Charles III views a Puma AE reconnaissance drone
King Charles III views a Puma AE reconnaissance drone. Picture: Alamy

Charles picked up one of the fixed-winged drones to gauge its weight as their use was being explained to him.

The King also met representatives of the reserves as he was informed about the different roles within the Royal Artillery.

Staff sergeant Bethan Preston-Newman, of the 104th Regiment based in Newport, Wales, said: “It was a once-in-lifetime opportunity to meet the King and really nice to explain what the reserves do.”

Lance Bombardier Rebecca Haynes, also based in Newport, said: “It was a great honour to be here and represent the regiment.”

Lance Bombardier Alexandra Robinson, based in Worcester, said: “He is definitely interested in us as people and it’s definitely an honour to be here.”

Charles then accepted an invitation to take the seated position of the L118 light gun to fire a single shot.

Charles appeared to massively enjoy the experience
Charles appeared to massively enjoy the experience. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill Wiltshire.
King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III reacts after firing an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill Wiltshire. Picture date: Friday June 6, 2025.
A royal thumbs up! Picture: Alamy
The King appeared positively giddy after after firing the artillery piece
The King appeared positively giddy after after firing the artillery piece. Picture: Alamy

He put on a set of ear defenders as he sat in the firing seat and called “ready” and visibly winced as he pulled the firing lever.

Sergeant Neil Mitchell, of 14 Regt, 34 Battery, praised the King’s firing technique at pulling the firing lever and said: “The first one he didn’t give it a good enough pull but the second time was faultless.”

He added jokingly: “I was going to ask him if he could start on Monday.”

The King was then presented with an engraved 105mm cartridge.

Before his departure, Charles chatted to some of the families that had gathered to meet him.

