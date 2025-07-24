Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

24 July 2025, 20:41

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Charles has met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the signing of a "historic" trade deal between the UK and India.

Charles and the Indian leader sat down for talks at the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk after Sir Keir Starmer met his Indian counterpart at Chequers.

During their time together, Charles was given a tree to be planted this autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam launched by Mr Modi, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers.

The meeting comes amid a trade deal between the UK and India, which is expected to bring in £6 billion in investment for the British economy and create thousands of jobs, with Starmer telling LBC the move is a "win for British business".

Charles and Modi met following the signing of a 'landmark' trade deal between the UK and India.
Charles and Modi met following the signing of a 'landmark' trade deal between the UK and India. Picture: Alamy

It is thought to be the largest of its kind for its economic impact on Britain, and is expected to result in 2,200 jobs across the country and £6 billion investment by British and Indian businesses.

It comes as Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the deal marked a "historic day" for Britain.

It is thought the King last met India’s leader in December 2023 on the sidelines of the Cop28 UN climate change summit, hosted that year in Dubai.

There has been speculation for some time that Charles and Camilla could make a state visit to India - one of the major countries of the Commonwealth which does not have the King as its head.

