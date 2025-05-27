Charles to open Canada’s parliament with 'historic' state speech

Britain's King Charles, left, meets with Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe



Charles’ second day in the capital Ottawa will see him follow the precedent set by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 and open the first session of the 45th parliament.

The King is set to deliver the words of the Canadian government, similar to a UK State opening of parliament, but commentators will be looking for any veiled references to US President Donald Trump.

Canada has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.

Commenting on the aims of his administration, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the King’s speech would “outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe”.

From left, Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney pose for a family portrait at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, during a royal visit Monday, May 26. Picture: Alamy

The King arrived in Canada on Monday and will open Canada’s parliament on Tuesday in a historic visit to the nation, becoming the first monarch to do so in 70 years.

The King and Queen were "very much looking forward" to their short but hopefully "impactful" visit to Canada, according to Buckingham Palace.

During their two-day trip, Charles will become only the second monarch - after Queen Elizabeth II - to attend the state opening of Canada's parliament and deliver the speech setting out the government's legislative agenda.

The Canadian leader praised the “historic ties” between his nation and the UK “that crises only fortify” ahead of the King and Queen’s welcome to Ottawa on Monday.

Mr Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, beat populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during the final stages of the Canadian election, taking over from outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During the first day of their two-day visit to Canada, Charles and Camilla experienced all aspects of Canadian life from street hockey to a greeting from indigenous people, a trip widely seen as a show of support for the country in the face of challenges from the US leader.

Mr Carney was by the royal couple’s side for part of their first day in the Canadian capital and he described the role the King will play at the state opening of the Canadian Parliament as an “historic honour” that “matches the weight of our times”.