Charles to unveil plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

28 July 2025, 09:00

Charles will visit a nuclear transport ship in the far north of Scotland and unveil a plaque.
Charles will visit a nuclear transport ship in the far north of Scotland and unveil a plaque. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Charles will visit a nuclear transport ship in the far north of Scotland and unveil a plaque to commemorate the 70th anniversary of a decommissioned nuclear site where engineers dabbled with plutonium and uranium to generate electricity in the 1950s.

He will attend an event hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in Scrabster, Caithness, today.

He will go to a reception at Scrabster Harbour to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay nuclear site, the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL), and the 20th anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

When he arrives at the harbour’s Jubilee Pier, Charles will meet the crew of the Pacific Heron, a second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport ship - one of the most sophisticated in the world - and unveil a plaque.

Charles will attend an event hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in Scrabster, Caithness.
Charles will attend an event hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in Scrabster, Caithness. Picture: Alamy

He will also meet sea cadets and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers from the region, as well as visiting Fish Market Hall and speaking with staff from the nuclear industry and community members from Thurso.

He will unveil another plaque to mark the visit.

From 1955 until 1994, Dounreay was the UK’s centre of nuclear research and development and scientists dabbled with plutonium and uranium to generate electricity.

In April 2005, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), a non-departmental public body of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, took over ownership of the facility from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

