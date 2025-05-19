David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

19 May 2025

King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

David Beckham met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show ahead of the launch of a charity designed to get more young people into horticulture.

The Manchester United and England legend was all smiles as he attended the event in London for the first time since becoming an ambassador to the King's Foundation.

The royals met with Beckham at the Highgrove Shop stand of the iconic flower show.

The stand displays and sells products from Charles’ Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire alongside designs from British fashion retailers.

David Beckham was all smiles as he met the King
David Beckham was all smiles as he met the King. Picture: Alamy
David Beckham, waits to meet King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society.
David Beckham, waits to meet King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society. Picture: Alamy

All proceeds from the stand go towards the King’s foundation.

Beckham’s appearance at the show comes ahead of the launch of an upcoming campaign by the King’s Foundation, designed to get more young people into gardening and horticulture.

The footy star will lead the campaign alongside fellow King's Foundation ambassador Alan Titchmarsh.

The pair shook hands as they met on Monday.
The pair shook hands as they met on Monday. Picture: Alamy

David’s appearance comes after the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, reportedly held 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “secretly supporting” David Beckham's son, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz - following their high-profile feud with their parents.

Meghan and Nicola are understood to have engaged in a “deep and meaningful” discussion after both being harshly slated for being “homewreckers” or women who “tear apart their husbands' families”.

King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, looks around the displays at the Highgrove Shop, during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. Picture date: Monday May 19, 2025.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, left. The Duchess has shared never seen before pictures of the couple, right, on a mood board.

.

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley

The 35-year-old is patron of Horatio's Garden, a charity that creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients.

In an image from 2017, The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) greets Duchess of Cornwall's (Queen Camilla) dog, Beth, who died last year.

King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands.

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

