More than 200 items belonging to Princess Diana to go up for auction

Princess of Wales's items are to go up for auction. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

More than 200 of Diana, Princess of Wales's items will go up for auction, offering "a window into a moment in history".

The collection is part of Julien's Auctions event titled Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection, which is due to take place on Thursday June 26.

Bidding will begin on May 20 and will include a range of Diana's garments with the aim of celebrating her style and preserve her legacy.

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, said: "Princess Diana holds a special place in the heart of Julien's Auctions, and we are honoured to continue to preserve her legacy telling her story through the pieces that defined her elegance, grace, glamour and spirit.

"This collection is the most significant offering of her wardrobe ever presented at auction, each item a window into a moment in history and a tribute to a woman whose humility and style and personal warmth continues to inspire the world."

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Red Cross Headquarters in W. Picture: Getty

Also on auction will be a collection of garments and artefacts from British royal history including items once worn by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and other members of the royal family dating as far back as the 19th century.

Julien's Auctions previously sold one of Diana's gowns for 1.14 million US dollars (£889,000) and in 2024 a pair of her shoes achieved 390,000 US dollars (£304,000) at auction.

Prior to the sale, the Museum of Pop Culture (Mopop) will host an exhibition to offer members of the public the chance to view the items before it goes under the hammer in a new collaboration with Julien's Auctions.

'Icon'

Michele Y Smith, chief executive of Mopop said: "This collection celebrates Princess Diana's enduring influence as a cultural and fashion icon.

"Her style, grace, and humanitarian spirit continue to resonate across generations."

The collection will also be on exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons (Mosi) in Newbridge, Ireland from mid May until mid June 2025.

A portion of the sale of Diana items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The auction is due to take place on Thursday June 26 at 10:00am Pacific Time at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.