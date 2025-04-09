More than 200 items belonging to Princess Diana to go up for auction

9 April 2025, 21:52

Diana Usa Tour
Princess of Wales's items are to go up for auction. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

More than 200 of Diana, Princess of Wales's items will go up for auction, offering "a window into a moment in history".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The collection is part of Julien's Auctions event titled Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection, which is due to take place on Thursday June 26.

Bidding will begin on May 20 and will include a range of Diana's garments with the aim of celebrating her style and preserve her legacy.

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, said: "Princess Diana holds a special place in the heart of Julien's Auctions, and we are honoured to continue to preserve her legacy telling her story through the pieces that defined her elegance, grace, glamour and spirit.

"This collection is the most significant offering of her wardrobe ever presented at auction, each item a window into a moment in history and a tribute to a woman whose humility and style and personal warmth continues to inspire the world."

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Red Cross Headquarters in W
Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Red Cross Headquarters in W. Picture: Getty

Also on auction will be a collection of garments and artefacts from British royal history including items once worn by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and other members of the royal family dating as far back as the 19th century.

Julien's Auctions previously sold one of Diana's gowns for 1.14 million US dollars (£889,000) and in 2024 a pair of her shoes achieved 390,000 US dollars (£304,000) at auction.

Prior to the sale, the Museum of Pop Culture (Mopop) will host an exhibition to offer members of the public the chance to view the items before it goes under the hammer in a new collaboration with Julien's Auctions.

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen shares heartbreaking final wish as she reveals she has 'extremely limited' time left

Read more: Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'

'Icon'

Michele Y Smith, chief executive of Mopop said: "This collection celebrates Princess Diana's enduring influence as a cultural and fashion icon.

"Her style, grace, and humanitarian spirit continue to resonate across generations."

The collection will also be on exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons (Mosi) in Newbridge, Ireland from mid May until mid June 2025.

A portion of the sale of Diana items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The auction is due to take place on Thursday June 26 at 10:00am Pacific Time at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for a state banquet

King and Queen meet Pope at the Vatican during 20th wedding anniversary celebrations

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, for his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry’s ‘life is at stake’ over security arrangements, lawyer claims

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Italy.

King Charles warns Europe can 'never take peace for granted' as he makes historic address to Italy's parliament
King Charles III, right, and Queen Camilla listen to the band of the Welsh Guards as they arrive at the Residence of the British Ambassador to Italy Villa Wolkonsky in Rome, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Charles and Camilla celebrate 20th wedding anniversary as guests of honour at state banquet Italy
King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the President's daughter, Laura Mattarella view a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori and Red Arrows

Charles and Camilla given flypast as they celebrate 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

Meghan suffered a 'life or death' medical scare after giving birth

Meghan tells of 'life or death' scare she suffered after giving birth, as she shares childhood photos for the first time
Prince Harry is in court Tuesday

Prince Harry complains of 'inferior treatment' as he appears in court to appeal downgrade to taxpayer-funded security
London, UK 8th May 2024 Prince Harry Leaves St Paul's Cathedral, after attending a service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. He is greeted outside by cheering crowds and stops to shake hands with supporters and well-wishers.

Prince Harry's security case against Home Office returns to Court of Appeal

King and Queen's new wedding anniversary photos in Italy

Charles and Camilla beam in new photos as they celebrate 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Undertake State Visit To The Republic Of Italy - Day One

Charles and Camilla arrive in Italy for state visit after King's hospital stay