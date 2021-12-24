Duchess of Cambridge hints at first public piano performance during Xmas Eve broadcast

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to give her first public piano performance in a festive broadcast special tonight, to celebrate Christmas Eve.

In a sneak silent preview of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas released on Instagram this morning, the mother-of-three is seen playing at a piano in Westminster Abbey.

The caption on the royal social post hinted that the public may be able to hear the Duchess play, writing "Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm. #TogetherAtChristmas" alongside the piano and musical note emoji.

During the service the Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the "inspirational" people who have served their communities during the "bleak time" of the pandemic as she introduced a community carol service at Westminster Abbey.

She said her and her husband wanted to recognise those whose struggles may have been "less visible" during the pandemic.

She added: "We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

"We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too."

Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.

Speaking about the last year she said the country had been through "such a bleak time" and had faced "many challenges", including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers had been under "immense pressure".

But added that while people had been "more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other", this separation had helped people to realise "how much we need each other" and the importance of acts of kindness.

The service will showcase music from the Westminster Abbey choir, as well as featuring performances from Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, who performed his Christmas single For Those Who Can't Be Here.

It also features readings from the Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, actor Tom Felton and presenter Kate Garraway, in addition to a performance of To The Day, a composition written for the service by poet and writer Lemn Sissay.