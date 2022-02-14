Breaking News

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has had a string of royal engagements in the past few days and has now tested positive for Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camilla, 74, caught the virus for the first time just days after the Prince of Wales contracted the illness for a second time, having previously had it in 2020.

She has been pictured out and about since her husband's test.

On February 10, the day Charles tested positive, she visited Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in west London, where she met staff and unveiled a plaque.

On the same day she visited a community kitchen in Notting Hill.

The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to the UKHarvest charity's West London 'Nourish Hub' last Thursday. Picture: Alamy

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

"We continue to follow government guidelines."

Read more: Queen's Covid scare: Prince Charles met Her Majesty two days before testing positive

Read more: 'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time

Camilla tested negative on Thursday, after her husband tested positive.

Camilla described herself as 'lucky', saying of her testing regime during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire: "I've taken it so many times".

She is triple vaccinated, sources said.

Concern for the Queen's health mounted after the monarch was in direct contact with eldest son Charles two days before he tested positive.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms, but refused to confirm whether she had tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.

Read more: Cheers for Camilla on her first royal duty since getting the Queen's backing

Read more: The Duchess of Cambridge reads bedtime story to mark Children's Mental Health week

The 95-year-old spent time with Charles last Tuesday when the prince was carrying out an investiture on her behalf at her Windsor Castle home.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has also previously contracted Covid, but the Queen has so far avoided the virus.

It comes just a week after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall would be a Queen consort at Charles's side when he is King.

She said in a message to Charles: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Camilla said she was "very honoured and very touched".