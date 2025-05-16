Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

16 May 2025, 08:06

Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II
Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Sarah Ferguson / Instagram
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Sarah Ferguson has claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II still talks to her through the corgis she inherited in 2022.

The Duchess was speaking to the Creative Women Forum in London when she made the claim.

“I have her dogs, I have her corgis,” she said. “Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’, and I’m sure that it’s her talking to me.

"I’m sure it’s her, reminding me that she’s still around.”

The Duchess has previously talked about what an “honour” it is to have inherited the corgis, noting their good training and status as “national treasures”.

“The real thing is that I had the greatest honour to be her daughter-in-law. That’s pretty huge,” she continued.

“When I was driving here, I saw the Elizabeth Line, and I said ‘I want everyone to remember what an amazing woman she was’”.

Queen Elizabeth II walking her dogs at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II walking her dogs at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The Duchess and her ex-husband Prince Andrew inherited the corgis in 2022, when the late Queen passed.

They live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with the dogs, named Sandy and Muick.

Queen Elizabeth was an avid lover of her dogs, owning more than 30 corgis and “dorgis” (corgi-dachshund mixes) throughout her 70-year reign.

Prince Andrew and The Duchess gifted Queen Elizabeth II two dogs in lockdown 2021, hoping to cheer her up when Prince Philip was sick - one of which was Muick.

