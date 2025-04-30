Eyes down for Sophie as she laughs along with pensioners at Chelsea hospital bingo night

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Chelsea Pensioners for their weekly bingo night. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, joined Chelsea Pensioners for their weekly bingo night, with her numbers card in hand and dabber at the ready.

It was eyes down for Sophie as she gathered with the group of 80 pensioners for three rounds of the game.

The duchess was seen holding her bingo card aloft, holding hands with one of the pensionersand sipping a drink through a straw during the social evening at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Tuesday.

Sophie chatted to Ted Fell, 86, of the Royal Artillery, who introduced her to his fellow bingoplayers before the games began.

She was also welcomed by the Governor of the Royal Hospital, General Sir Adrian Bradshaw.

Tuesday night Bingo at the Chelsea Pensioners Club fosters camaraderie and is a cherished weekly activity that helps alleviate loneliness, promotes mental well-being, and strengthens the sense of community within the historic institution.

The club, which has a licensed bar, a games room and a quiet reading room, serves as the social hub of the Royal Hospital, which is is home to nearly 300 Chelsea Pensioners who previously served in the British Army.

Sophie marked her 60th birthday in January with the release of a new photograph.

The picture was taken at Bagshot Park and shows Sophie sporting a black turtleneck jumper and a cream skirt.

The Royal Family's official X account wrote in a statement: "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

She celebrate her birthday privately at home with the Duke of Edinburgh.