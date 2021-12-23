Duke and Duchess of Sussex share first pic of Lilibet on 'family holiday' card

Harry and Meghan released their 'holiday' card today. Picture: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first picture of their daughter Lilibet, with Meghan holding her up in an image on their "family holiday" card.

The photo, which shows the family of four all together for the first time, shows Harry with Archie on his knee, Meghan Markle and their young daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The picture was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California.

The message on the card reads: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili".

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski posted online: "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.

"To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have.

"This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture. X"