Duke of Edinburgh to represent the King at Pope Leo XIV inauguration

10 May 2025, 12:41 | Updated: 10 May 2025, 12:54

The Duke of Edinburgh meeting guests during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Friday May 9, 2025.
The Duke of Edinburgh meeting guests during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Friday May 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Duke of Edinburgh will represent the King at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV next Sunday, Buckingham Palace said.

Edward will travel to the Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s formal installation as pope at a mass in St Peter’s Square on May 18.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.”

It comes after Pope Leo XIV conducted his first private mass from the Sistine Chapel this week, marking his first engagement since his appointment.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV lead the first holy mass from the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City at around 9:00 GMT.

(left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by 20-year-old Gold Award achiever, Poppy Bough, and broadcaster and former professional footballer, Alex Scott, during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award
(left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by 20-year-old Gold Award achiever, Poppy Bough, and broadcaster and former professional footballer, Alex Scott, during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award. Picture: Alamy

The Pope celebrated the private mass alongside cardinals, delivering his first homily as leader of the Catholic church. It will be broadcast live.

American-born Robert Prevost, 69, yesterday became the 267th pope, and the first North American to fill the role.

Word of the Duke of Edinburgh's attendance comes as the King unveiled a new Royal Seal, with the symbol of sovereign authority depicting him seated on a throne.

The Great Seal of the Realm is traditionally affixed to official State documents to signify royal approval, with each monarch having their own unique seal created during their reign.

The seal is set to be revealed on Saturday, with royal fans awaiting the historic reveal.

