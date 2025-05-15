Earl Spencer opens up about the loss of sister Diana, Princess of Wales

15 May 2025, 16:33

Earl Spencer described losing Princess Diana as an 'amputation'
Earl Spencer described losing Princess Diana as an 'amputation'. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Earl Spencer has reflected on the loss of his sister Diana, Princess of Wales and compared it to an "amputation".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diana died in the early hours of August 31, 1997 after being injured in a crash in a road tunnel in Paris.

Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene while their bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived with serious injuries.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997
Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order

Read More: ‘Trust has been blown out the window’: Harry's bombshell claims 'deeply hurtful' to family, expert warns

Speaking about his grief on ITV's Loose Men, Spencer, 60, said: "It's such an amputation. You grow up with these people, they are your flesh and blood, they're with you forever, and then they're gone.

"You expect obviously first grandparents and then parents to go, and there's the awful tragedy... of children going, but siblings, it's a really extraordinary thing.

"For years after Diana died, I would think, 'Oh I must ring her and tell her something' because we shared the same sense of humour, and you just realise of course that's not going to happen.

"I have two sisters who I adore but they're quite a lot older than me, so I don't share my childhood with anyone anymore, and that's a great loss that you can never really put right."

Asked how he dealt with protecting Diana, he said: "I remember just before she died, a female journalist wrote a really horrendous article, because by that stage I don't think that journalist was thinking of Diana as a person, she was something to make money off or whatever, and I wrote to her in outrage... I think particularly as a brother of a sister, you always feel like you want to get stuck in really."

Diana's life has inspired countless films and TV series. Most recently, the events leading up to her death were portrayed in the final series of hit Netflix drama The Crown.

Earl Spencer appeared as a panellist on the ITV show alongside reality TV star Sam Thompson, This Morning presenter Craig Doyle and TV doctor Amir Khan.

The special programme, a rebrand of ITV chat show Loose Women, tackled subjects including modern fatherhood, couples' counselling, and men's physical and mental health, with I'm A Celebrity winner Thompson discussing his ADHD diagnosis.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.

King and Queen all smiles as they arrive in Bradford during 'important' year for the city

The Duchess of Sussex said she is in her "concert era" after attending a James Taylor show in San Diego alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Prince Harry in their ‘concert era’ after second concert date night in a week

.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

.

Prince William tells Keely Hodgkinson that Princess Charlotte is keen runner

Meghan Markle cheers on friend Serena Williams of USA while she is competing in the finals of the Women's Singles at the 2019 US Open Tennis

Meghan says the best entrepreneurs are ‘not afraid to get their hands dirty’

(l-r) King Charles III, French president's wife Brigitte Macron, Queen Camilla and French President Emmanuel Macron. The French President will visit Windsor Castle in July

King Charles to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit - months before Trump
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning the women's 800m final

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and former F1 driver Martin Brundle to be honoured at Windsor Castle
Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew's ex lover, has claimed Virginia Giuffre defended the disgraced royal in phone call recordings.

Jeffrey Epstein's abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre 'defended Prince Andrew in FBI tapes', embattled royal's ex tells LBC