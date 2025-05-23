Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity

23 May 2025, 13:35

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,
Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel. Picture: The King's Foundation

By Ella Bennett

Princess Eugenie has expressed her delight at becoming a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s new 35 under 35 network of changemakers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The late Queen’s granddaughter praised the selection of young creatives for their “outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about”.

Charles’s niece Eugenie visited the Garrison Chapel, the London exhibition space of the monarch’s charity, last week to meet some of the group.

The 35 under 35 have been brought together in the foundation’s 35th anniversary year to promote the change the King wants to see globally across sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts.

Eugenie’s new role for the King’s charity emerged last week and the princess, who is a director at Hauser & Wirth contemporary gallery, said she was looking forward to sharing her passion for art.

The princess said: “I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about."

Read more: Kate wears nautical ensemble as she joins William in Glasgow at the official naming of new Royal Navy's warship

Read more: King Charles delays allowing William and Kate to grant royal warrants to British brands

Eugenie has expressed her delight at becoming a mentor for The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network of changemakers
Eugenie has expressed her delight at becoming a mentor for The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network of changemakers. Picture: The King's Foundation

She added: “Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35.”

Other mentors include designer Samuel Ross, artist and influencer Sophie Tea Art, and historian Alice Loxton, who has millions of followers on social media as @history_alice.

The list of 35 under 35 includes woodworker Eli Baxter, embroiderer Angelica Ellis, basketmaker Florence Hamer, stonemason Freya de Lisle, milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance, and environmental filmmaker Jack Harries.

This week, Eugenie was specially invited to the Buckingham Palace garden party by the Prince and Princess of Wales, after they requested she and Zara Tindall accompany them.

