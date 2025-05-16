Football-fan Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

16 May 2025, 19:25

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.
Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William will be at Wembley Stadium watching Crystal Palace take on Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Palace bagged their spot after beating William’s beloved Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Prince, 42, has backed the Birmingham team since he was a child and has cheered them on at many of the recent Champions League games.

He was photographed on his feet punching the air during a match that he took Prince George to in April.

Read More: King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony

Read More: Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

The Prince of Wales (centre) celebrates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
The Prince of Wales (centre) celebrates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

The pair left disappointed as the result failed to secure Villa a Champions League semi-final place.

William fell in love with Villa after being taken to matches by family friends and has said he now posts anonymously on fan forums.

During an interview with the Sun newspaper in March, he said: “With the camaraderie among the fans and the chanting and the singing, I just felt like I belonged there.”

He added: “I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”

He became the patron of the FA last summer after being its president for 18 years.

The Football Association’s patron was previously the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony
Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Britain's King Charles III meets Florence Mcgrellis at Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community cultural space in Bradford, England, during a visit to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture, Thursday May 15, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Teenager embraces King Charles with ‘awesome’ hug

Earl Spencer described losing Princess Diana as an 'amputation'

Earl Spencer opens up about the loss of sister Diana, Princess of Wales

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where they are meeting performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture.

King and Queen all smiles as they arrive in Bradford during 'important' year for the city

The Duchess of Sussex said she is in her "concert era" after attending a James Taylor show in San Diego alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Prince Harry in their ‘concert era’ after second concert date night in a week

.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

.

Prince William tells Keely Hodgkinson that Princess Charlotte is keen runner