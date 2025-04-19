Former Palace staff spill on royals' behind-the-scenes behaviour - including Meghan's 'messianic complex'

19 April 2025, 18:58 | Updated: 19 April 2025, 19:00

Former Palace staff members reveal behind-the-scenes tales of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Former Palace staff members reveal behind-the-scenes tales of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A new tell-all book detailing life behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace unveils the behaviour of royals including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's long been known the pair had vastly different upbringings, with Meghan growing up in a working class household in Los Angeles, California, while Kate Middleton had a suitably middle-class upbringing in Bucklebury, a village in West Berkshire, England.

However, a new tell-all release penned by Tom Quinn collates some of the more memorable royal moments involving Meghan and Kate.

Compiled through accounts from former members of Palace staff, the new tell-all accounts reveals how these vastly different experiences fed into their approaches to life as members of the Royal Family.

Read more: Nicola Coughlan raises more than £100,000 for trans charity following trans gender ruling

File photo dated 09/03/2020 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their last official public royal engagement as senior working royals, walk behind the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
File photo dated 09/03/2020 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their last official public royal engagement as senior working royals, walk behind the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

One member of Palace staff revealed to Quinn: "Kate is Meghan Markle without the messianic complex."

Another recounts how Meghan was simply focused on how she could become the most well-known royal, with the insider revealing her desire to become the most loved member of the Royal household.

According to Quinn's new book, entitled 'Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants', the pair left quite the impression.

One royal staffer claimed that Meghan said: "What Diana started, I want to finish".

Vancouver, Canada. 10th Feb, 2025. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Vancouver, Canada. 10th Feb, 2025. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. (Photo by DPPA/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The same staffer went on to add that Meghan's desire to follow in Diana's charitable footsteps was strong, however, it was seemingly on a part-time basis.

Another member of staff recounted the awkwardness of initial meetings between Meghan and the Royal Family at Kensington Palace.

One said: "It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the Royal Family through the meeting.

"She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns - except the Royal Family is not really a bull."

The Princess of Wales with Major General Sir Chris Ghika Regimental Lieutenant Colonel (left) during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture date: Monday March 17, 2025.
The Princess of Wales with Major General Sir Chris Ghika Regimental Lieutenant Colonel (left) during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture date: Monday March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Another added: "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more."

It comes as Harry appeared in court in London in the latest stage of his appeal against the removal of royal security by the Home Office.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry called for taxpayer-funded police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025

Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy
The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

The royal family have a number of Easter traditions

King Charles and the royal family's Easter traditions revealed

The ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend annual Royal Maundy ceremony following the King's personal Easter message
Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball final

Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims
The King has released an Easter message ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

King Charles speaks of three virtues world needs in Easter message – and the greatest of these is love
Harry and Meghan enjoyed a secret family getaway after the launch of her new business ventures

Harry and Meghan in 'happy bubble' and took secret family holiday to celebrate her new business ventures
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal