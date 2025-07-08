French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the Princess of Wales’ hand as three-day state visit begins

Emmanuel Macron kisses the Princess of Wales' hand. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Prince and Princess of Wales have greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte on behalf of the King as their state visit to the UK got under way.

William and Kate travelled to RAF Northolt in west London to accompany the Macrons by car to Windsor, ready for a carriage ride through the Berkshire town and a full ceremonial welcome at the castle.

The heir to the throne and princess waited at the RAF station following the arrival of the president's plane.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leave by car after greeting France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt. Picture: Getty

A carpet lining party, found by The King's Colour Squadron, Royal Air Force, was in position on the airport apron in the July sunshine.

As the doors of the plane opened, the president made his way down the steps first onto the red carpet followed by the first lady, where they were met by the ambassador of the French Republic, Helene Duchene.

Mr and Mrs Macron were then welcomed by future king and queen, William and Kate.

Macron and his wife Brigitte are greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

The president warmly shook the prince's hand and held onto his arm as they chatted.

Mr Macron then took the princess's hand and delivered a gallant air kiss towards it.

Others presented as part of the welcoming committee were Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, RAF Northolt station commander Group Captain Jonathan Hough, the King's ambassador in Paris Dame Menna Rawlings.

(L-R) Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron and the Prince of Wales at RAF Northolt. Picture: Getty

The streets of Windsor have been decked out in French and Union flags in celebration of the state visit by the president of France.

Giant Tricolores hang from the posts along the High Street where litter-pickers were out in the sunshine making sure the route was pristine.

William and Kate arrive to greet the Macrons. Picture: Getty

As the Berkshire town prepares for the arrival of Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte who will take part in a royal carriage procession down the High Street and up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle, roads along the route are set to close from 8.45am.

Security was heightened with an enhanced police presence and teams inspecting the area around the castle and checking locations such as flower planters.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: "We are working closely with Thames Valley Police, the Crown Estate and other key partners, to minimise disruption to those that live and work in, or plan to visit Windsor".

The state visit, hosted by the King and Queen, is the first to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit, and the first to be staged at Windsor Castle in 11 years.

It is also the first French state visit to the UK in 17 years since that of the now disgraced former French president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008.

After meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales at RAF Northolt, Macron and his wife were taken to Windsor where they met the King and Queen, who warmly welcomed the couple on the dais at Windsor, with the French president kissing Camilla's hand.

As they stood chatting, Emmanuel Macron placed his hand on the King's back, and gave it a few affectionate rubs.

Brigitte Macron greeted the Queen with "la bise" - the customary French greeting of a double cheek air kiss.

The royal party and their guests stood still for the French national anthem.

Mr Macron and the King later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived.

Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.