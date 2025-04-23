Gen-Z Danish princess releases official portrait holding her phone

The photograph was released to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday by the Danish royal family. Picture: Instagram detdanskekongehus

By Alice Padgett

18-year-old Princess Isabella has sparked conversation online after posing for her official portrait - holding her smartphone.

She is seen smiling for the camera, wearing a tiara and an orange gown.

Social media users hailed the princess' modern touch, as Hello! magazine named her "the ultimate modern princess", despite it breaking royal protocol.

The photo was taken by Steen Evald, the family's official photographer for the last two decades in the Knight’s Hall of Frederik VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Denmark.

She is seen smiling for the camera, wearing a tiara and an orange gown. Picture: Instagram detdanskekongehus

The tiara was a gift from her grandmother, the former Queen Margrethe II.

It was gold with 11 rosettes embellishing the headpiece.

“The tiara was made in the late 19th century and belonged to Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden.

"After her untimely death in 1920, her daughter, Princess Ingrid, received the tiara as a confirmation gift and brought it to Denmark upon her marriage to the later Frederik IX,” the Danish royal household said in a statement.

The informal photograph was alongside a series of official portraits of Princess Isabella.

In a social media caption, the Princess wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me."

Queen Margrethe II abdicated the throne last year, after 52 years, citing health issues in a surprise New Years statement.

Frederik X became the King of Denmark in January 2024.