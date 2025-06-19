Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay. Picture: eBay

By Rose Morelli

Gift bags from Meghan and Harry’s wedding are on sale on eBay for upwards of £335, revealing the collectibles offered to lucky guests in 2018.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The souvenir bags contain a variety of collectibles and goodies, and are currently available on eBay for collectors to purchase.

Contained inside a weaved tote with the royal insignia and the date of the wedding, the contents include a chocolate coin, a bottle of spring water, some shortbread, a fridge magnet, a wristband, and various pamphlets and “associated literature”.

The literature includes a wedding programme, entry cards, a 20% voucher for royalcollectionshop.co.uk, and a sheet detailing guest information for the day.

There are multiple different listings of the gift bags, ranging in price between £335 and £414.

Read More: Meghan and Harry 'clearly misinformed' about marriage date, official says

Read More: Meghan shares heartwarming unseen family pics of Prince Harry and kids on seventh anniversary

Meghan and Harry’s wedding was a huge event, attracting thousands of onlookers and guests to Windsor to catch a glimpse of the young couple.

Amid the thousands of guests were Hollywood hotshots, aristocracy, politicians and Meghan’s co-stars from her hit show Suits.

While high-profile guests like Oprah, Carey Mulligan and Idris Elba were all invited to sit front and center at the wedding, 2,000+ other guests were invited to watch from the grounds of Windsor.

These 2,000+ guests were the recipients of the gift bags currently listed on eBay.

Meghan and Harry's wedding was a huge event, attracting thousands of spectators and fans in 2018. Picture: Getty

On the announcement of their wedding, Meghan and Harry noted they were keen to recognise and invite guests who had committed their lives to charity work, as well as those who had served their communities.

As well as inviting 100 children from local schools, more than 350 people associated with Harry's charities were extended invites to the wedding.

Other guests included staff from the Royal Household and Crown Estate, as well as those involved in the Windsor Castle community.

Selling the royal pair's wedding gift bags is nothing new, with a surge of new listings regularly appearing on eBay when the couple make headlines.

The pair celebrated their seventh anniversary in May this year, which Meghan commemorated with a Instagram post featuring several pictures of Harry.

In 2019, when the pair welcomed their son Archie, one of the gift bags fetched over £3,000 on eBay.

In 2018, one guest managed to sell their gift bag for a whopping $28,500 (£21,231).

Claire Oliver, a Human Resources manager in London, told The Daily Mail about the listing - but she apparently received no money after the bid failed authentication.