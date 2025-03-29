Harry's 'toxic brand' is 'number one risk' to African charity he founded, boss claims as war of words deepens

Prince Harry's 'toxic' brand is the 'number one risk' to Sentebale, the charity's leader has said. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The head of the African charity that Prince Harry recently quit nearly 20 years after founding has said his "toxic" brand was "the number one risk" for the organisation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of Lesotho-based Sentebale, claimed that Prince Harry wanted "to force a failure" at the charity "and then come to the rescue”.

Harry founded Sentebale in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

But several trustees left the organisation earlier this week in a dispute with Dr Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

The dispute is said to have arisen around a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.

Read more: Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down

Read more: Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits

Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka. Picture: Alamy

In a joint statement, the duke and Prince Seeiso backed the departing trustees and said they had resigned as patrons until further notice.

Dr Chandauka told the Financial Times that the way Sentebale was run "was no longer appropriate in 2023 in a post-Black Lives Matter world".

She said the tensions first became apparent last year when, as she claimed, she was asked to defend Meghan after negative media coverage.

"I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine," she said.

Prince Harry and Dr Sophie Chandauka at a charity event last year. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week Dr Chandauka issued a statement in which she alleged there had been "poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir" at the charity.

Neither Harry nor Seeiso is personally accused of this.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Dr Chandauka said: "Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve.

"My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.

"There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct."

Duke of Sussex quits as patron of African charity he founded in 2006

She also claimed she had reported trustees to the Charity Commission and that the High Court had issued an emergency injunction to prevent her removal.

Dr Chandauka added: "Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir - and the cover-up that ensued.

"I could be anyone. I just happen to be an educated woman who understands that the law will guide and protect me.

"I will say nothing further on this matter at this time."

In their statement confirming their decision to resign as patrons, Harry and Seeiso said: "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

Harry spent two months in Lesotho during his gap year when he was 19 in 2004, which inspired him to establish the charity two years later, which now also works in Botswana.

He came face-to-face with Aids orphans, met other traumatised young people and visited herd boys living a harsh existence looking after cattle in remote mountain areas.

Harry visited Lesotho and the prince as recently as last October, where he talked to a group of young people around a campfire about the "massive difference" Sentebale was making.

He was also pictured with Dr Chandauka at a charity polo event in Florida in April 2024 to benefit Sentebale.

Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Dr Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West also released a statement saying their decision to resign was "devastating" but was the "result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board".

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Prince Seeiso said they would be "sharing concerns" with the Charity Commission.

They added: "These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship.

"We thank all the trustees for their service over the years and are truly heartbroken they've had to follow through with this act.

"What's transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale's beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.

Harry and Seeiso in Lesotho last year. Picture: Getty

"Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care."

Sentebale said it had not received resignations from either of the royal patrons and said the "recalibration of the board is part of Sentebale's ambitious transformation agenda".

Harry's role at Sentebale was one of a small number of private patronages he retained after he was stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military positions by the late Queen in 2021 after his departure from the working monarchy was confirmed for good a year after "Megxit".

The Charity Commission said it is "aware of concerns about the governance" of Sentebale.

"We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps," the commission said in a statement.