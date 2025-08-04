Prince Harry denies 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew and 'sends legal letter to Daily Mail'

By Chay Quinn

Prince Harry has denied bombshell allegations that he and Prince Andrew had a physical fight in 2013 which were printed in the Daily Mail as extracts from a new book.

The book, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown" after a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew.

After publication on Saturday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

According to Newsweek, Harry and Meghan have reportedly sent a legal letter to the Daily Mail over the publication of what their spokesperson described as “gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks”.

The extracts which have been serialised Daily Mail see author Andrew Lownie claiming the relationship between Prince Andrew and his nephews, William and Harry, is "problematic".

The book, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown", according to Daily Mail. . Picture: Getty

The latest release also claims that Harry got "the better" of Andrew and left his uncle with a bloodied nose before they were pulled apart.

The Duke of York fell from grace after his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview about his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie's source also claimed Harry has told his brother the Prince of Wales that "he hated Andrew" and there “have been tensions between the two men for years”.

Another claim made in Lownie's book is that Prince William has been working to try and remove his uncle Andrew from his Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The author wrote: “William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there.”

It has been rumoured that the Duke of York is facing the threat of eviction from the 30-room property after King Charles severed his allowance, estimated to be worth £1m annually, last year.