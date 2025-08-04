Prince Harry denies 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew and 'sends legal letter to Daily Mail'

4 August 2025, 00:36

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prince Harry has denied bombshell allegations that he and Prince Andrew had a physical fight in 2013 which were printed in the Daily Mail as extracts from a new book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The book, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown" after a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew.

After publication on Saturday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

According to Newsweek, Harry and Meghan have reportedly sent a legal letter to the Daily Mail over the publication of what their spokesperson described as “gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks”.

Read More: Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000

Read More: Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

The extracts which have been serialised Daily Mail see author Andrew Lownie claiming the relationship between Prince Andrew and his nephews, William and Harry, is "problematic".

Royal Ascot 2014 Day Three
The book, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown", according to Daily Mail. . Picture: Getty

The latest release also claims that Harry got "the better" of Andrew and left his uncle with a bloodied nose before they were pulled apart.

The Duke of York fell from grace after his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview about his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lownie's source also claimed Harry has told his brother the Prince of Wales that "he hated Andrew" and there “have been tensions between the two men for years”.

Another claim made in Lownie's book is that Prince William has been working to try and remove his uncle Andrew from his Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The author wrote: “William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there.”

It has been rumoured that the Duke of York is facing the threat of eviction from the 30-room property after King Charles severed his allowance, estimated to be worth £1m annually, last year.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles
King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race