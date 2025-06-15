Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.
By Alice Padgett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a new communications agency as their PR team undergoes a significant shake-up.

Harry and Meghan have turned to US-based Method Communications to promote their business and philanthropic endeavours after several members of their team reportedly departed.

Kyle Boulia, their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, and Charlie Gipson, who had been serving as the couple's European communications director, are among those who are said to have left the couple, the Mail Online reports.

Meredith Maines, the chief communications officer to Harry and Meghan, is overseeing the revamp which she said will swell the ranks of the Sussex PR machine from two members of staff to "an agency support staff of eight".

She said: "As the duke and duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support, as previously reported in Forbes and PR Week several weeks ago.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen exiting the Time 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025.
"Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."

The couple's business portfolio include Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, launched in April this year; their media production company, Archewell Productions; and a multi-project deal with Netflix.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family on January 8 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

In a recent television interview, Harry said he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family, claiming Charles will not speak to him and expressing concern that he does not know "how much longer my father has".

In that same BBC interview, Harry complained his loss of a legal challenge over his UK security was a "stitch-up", adding that he felt "let down".

Harry and Meghan were told following their departure from the royal family that they would not be able to retain the full-time police protection granted to the royals.

The Sussexes would instead receive a "bespoke" security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days' notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

Last month, Harry lost his Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK and said, in the TV interview following the decision, he "can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK".

MAY 19th 2025: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.
Earlier this month, the duchess posted a video of herself twerking in a bid to bring on labour while pregnant with Princess Lilibet.

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan is shown dancing in a hospital room to the Starrkeisha song Baby Momma, alongside the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan posted on her Instagram to celebrate Lili's fourth birthday on Wednesday, writing: "Four years ago today, this also happened.

"Both of our children were a week past their due dates ... so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!"

The candid video, which runs for more than a minute, also features Harry, who is seen dancing in and out of the frame.

The couple were also noticeably absent from the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

It is the third year in a row the Sussexes were not present at the event.

