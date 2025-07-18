Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Harry and Meghan currently have ‘no plans’ to ever move back to the UK, despite recent hopes of their relationship with the rest of the Royals being mended.

It comes after reports that aides of the King and those of Harry and Meghan secretly met to negotiate reconciliation between them, as hopes grew that the feud within the Royal family could be fixed.

But friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said the couple are “very happy” in California, and aren’t likely to ever return to the UK.

A source, close to Harry, 40, said: “They’re very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave,” MailOnline reports.

The Sussexes have lived in California since 2020, when they stepped down from their official Royal duties.

Last week, the paper reported on the secret meeting between the King’s aide Tobyn Andrae with the head of Harry’s household in Montecito, California, Meredith Maines and her colleague Liam Maguire.

The group met for drinks at a private members’ club in London, marking the first meeting between the two sides of the family for years.

A source reportedly said: “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Another source told People magazine: “It was a good first step,” and “It is always better to be talking.”

It comes amid rumours that Harry might return to the UK and rejoin the House of Windsor as a working Royal.

But these rumours appear unfounded according to the sources close to the meeting, which was suggested to Ms Maines when she was in the UK for a series of meetings.

The Palace hasn’t publicly confirmed if it was aware of the meeting, but it is thought that William’s team knew of it.

Both Harry, 40 and his father, 76, are said to be keen for a reconciliation. He and the King have not met with each other for 18 months.

Back in May, Harry gave an interview with the BBC where he said “the King won’t speak to me.”

Harry also told the BBC he wanted to “get my father and brother back.”

The rift in the royal family began when the Sussexes left their royal duties and moved to America amid furious negotiations over the terms of their “exit deal”.

The 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham is being mooted as an opportunity for the public reconciliation to take place.