Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Harry and Meghan have shared a Valentine's photo after William and Kate also posted a romantic picture together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Sussexes looked enamoured casually dressed as they shared a kiss in a black and white image showing the couple midway through a meal.

Meghan has recently left the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women that Harry is hosting in Canada and posted a message to her husband alongside their romantic picture.

She said: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

Read more: Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Read more: Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Harry remains estranged from his brother William, highlighted by the siblings not talking when they attended a family funeral last year.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a romantic snap to mark Valentine’s Day.

Will and Kate shared the picture on social media, showing them beaming, sitting together on a rug in a wooded area.

Will kisses Kate on the cheek in the sweet picture, which was taken from the video released last September when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

It marks the first time the royal pair have released a photo for Valentine’s Day since their wedding in 2011.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKNrbZ5QQc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 14, 2025

Together for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

Announcing their engagement almost 15 years ago, William said: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things."

The princess called him a "loving boyfriend" who was "very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times".

Last month, the couple shared their favourite moments from 2024 through a heartwarming series of photos and video clips, as they wished their followers a happy new year.

2024 was a difficult year for the family, with Kate having undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

She took a step back from royal duties at the start of the year to focus on her treatment but has returned to the public eye in recent weeks.