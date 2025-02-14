Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

14 February 2025, 19:54

Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Harry and Meghan have shared a Valentine's photo after William and Kate also posted a romantic picture together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sussexes looked enamoured casually dressed as they shared a kiss in a black and white image showing the couple midway through a meal.

Meghan has recently left the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women that Harry is hosting in Canada and posted a message to her husband alongside their romantic picture.

She said: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

Read more: Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Read more: Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Harry remains estranged from his brother William, highlighted by the siblings not talking when they attended a family funeral last year.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a romantic snap to mark Valentine’s Day.

Will and Kate shared the picture on social media, showing them beaming, sitting together on a rug in a wooded area.

Will kisses Kate on the cheek in the sweet picture, which was taken from the video released last September when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

It marks the first time the royal pair have released a photo for Valentine’s Day since their wedding in 2011.

Together for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

Announcing their engagement almost 15 years ago, William said: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things."

The princess called him a "loving boyfriend" who was "very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times".

Last month, the couple shared their favourite moments from 2024 through a heartwarming series of photos and video clips, as they wished their followers a happy new year.

2024 was a difficult year for the family, with Kate having undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

She took a step back from royal duties at the start of the year to focus on her treatment but has returned to the public eye in recent weeks.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Prince William, President of BAFTA, operates a film camera as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

William tries his hand at being a cameraman on visit to London film academy

Prince William’s ex-flying instructor has passed away

Prince William’s former flying instructor dies ‘after years of inhaling fumes’

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow

Kate met with wolf-whistles and cries for 'more funding' as she visits women's prison

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development

Princess Kate goes behind bars to meet mothers who give birth in prison as part of her early years crusade
Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

v

School named after Prince Andrew set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'