Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prince of Wales and Prince George were put through an emotional rollercoaster as the pair watched Aston Villa narrowly miss out on a Champions League semi-final place after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

William was seen looking concerned in the stands as his side went down by two goals in the first half.

But after a spirited comeback, he was pictured on his feet punching the air when Ezri Konza scored the third of Villa's goals, keeping semi-final hopes alive for a moment longer at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

William, Prince of Wales, reacts after a missed chance with son George. Picture: Getty

George wore his claret and blue scarf and was seen waving his arms in celebration with his father after the goals, both cheering and clapping for the Birmingham side.

One more goal would have brought the aggregate score to 5-5, forcing the game into extra time and keeping the Champions League dream alive for the Villans.

But after a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Paris last week, the Villans' 3-2 win was not enough to see them through to the semi-final for the first time in more than four decades.

William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George (obscured), celebrating an Aston Villa goal. Picture: Getty

The pair were also at the first leg in Paris on Wednesday, when William told pundits Ally McCoist and Rio Ferdinand that he was "pretty terrified" and "nervous" ahead of the match.

He told them: "I thought, you know what, it's been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.

Prince William and Prince George attend the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain. Picture: Alamy

"I hope it's not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."

William previously said Villa manager Unai Emery was an "absolute gentleman" and a "lovely guy".

Discussing the Spanish coach, he added: "He's an absolute tactician.

"I mean, I try when I get the odd chance to talk to him, to try and take some nuggets of information from him, but he's very guarded in what he says and how he does stuff."

William was in the crowd for Villa's victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and away to Monaco in January.