How you can share your thoughts on the Queen's memorial

9 May 2025, 13:10 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 15:41

One of the memorials that the public can comment on is this one of the Queen riding a horse
One of the memorials that the public can comment on is this one of the Queen riding a horse. Picture: J&L Gibbons and Malcolm Reading Consultants/PA

By William Mata

The public have been given the chance to vote from a shortlist as to which national memorial should be chosen to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A cast of a Windsor oak tree, a canopy of stone lily pads, and a statue of the monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip are among the final ideas that royalists can choose from.

The memorial will be placed in St James’s Park, near Buckingham Palace, once the final design has been chosen as part of the vote being organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants.

Read also: King and Queen unveil official portraits on second anniversary of coronation

Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022
Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. Picture: Getty

Lord Janvrin, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary life of service profoundly touched countless individuals, and she was a figure of great respect and admiration.

“Memories of her long reign are still fresh for so many of us, and we need to capture the essence of them for future generations.

“In recognition of this, it is only fitting that we invite the public to express their views on these design concepts.

“We are delighted to be working with some of the best architects, artists and designers in the world to produce a landmark memorial of outstanding beauty that celebrates and honours the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Here is what you need to know about the competition.

What is on the shortlist?

There are five designs on the shortlist.

The 'tranquil family' design is one submitted for consideration
The 'tranquil family' design is one submitted for consideration. Picture: Foster + Partners and Malcolm Reading Consultants/PA

Option 1: The Tranquil Family

Norman Foster of Foster & Partners has worked with the artist Yinka Shonibare, ecologist Nigel Dunnett and the landscape architect Michel Desvigne to put forward these gardens linked by a stone path. The centrepiece is a statue of the late Queen on horseback.

The lilies form a theme of 'togetherness'
The lilies form a theme of 'togetherness'. Picture: Heatherwick Studio and Malcolm Reading Consultants/PA

Option 2: Togetherness

This memorial walk has been put together by Heatherwick Studio alongside sculptor and ceramicist Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates and Arup. It features 70 lily pad stepping stones and centres around a limestone sculpture of the Queen.

One of the memorials that the public can comment on is this one of the Queen riding a horse
The 'Bedrock of the Nation' piece. Picture: J&L Gibbons and Malcolm Reading Consultants/PA

Option 3: Bedrock of the Nation

J&L Gibbons has put together this stone bridge over soil alongside production designer Michael Levine and William Matthews Associates. The bridge intertwines with roots and water to present Elizabeth II as the “bedrock of the nation”.

The sculpture of the Windsor oak tree
The sculpture of the Windsor oak tree. Picture: Tom Stuart-Smith/PA

Option 4: Sonic Soundscape

This striking cast of an oak tree from Windsor park was designed to show the Queen’s strength and endurance. It was designed by Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects and artist Adam Lowe.

The bridges build a theme of unity
The bridges build a theme of unity. Picture: WilkinsonEyre and Malcolm Reading Consultants/PA

Option 5: Elegant bridges

And last, but not least, is this network of bridges designed by WilkinsonEyre with artists Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clarke.

How to vote

The public can view entries online and comment until Monday, May 19.

The winning design concept will be subject to further development and later planning permission.

Once the winning team has been selected, they will also work with the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to select an artist later this year to design a suitable figurative representation of the late Queen.

You can put forward your thoughts here.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Princess Royal meeting members of the public during a visit to St Pierre Du Bois, to attend commemorations in Guernsey and Sark marking the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation

Princess Royal in Guernsey for events marking 80th anniversary of liberation

Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Read in full: The King’s message on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King Charles III speaks during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade in central London. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

King Charles calls for country to 'rededicate' itself to 'the cause of freedom' in historic VE Day speech
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has been blamed for the Ms Patrick's burns

Diabetic woman threatens to sue Meghan over alleged bath salt burn

(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Royals lead nation's tributes to wartime heroes at VE Day service in Westminster Abbey

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025.

William pays tribute to rangers and ‘immense sacrifice’ they make after two scouts killed in nature reserve attack
Computer generated image (CGI) courtesy of Heatherwick Studio and Malcolm Reading Consultants of a shortlisted entry for the national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortlisted ideas for memorial to late Queen revealed as public asked for their views