Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Irish president Michael D Higgins has welcomed the Princess Royal to his official residence in Dublin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne is visiting Aras an Uachtarain (official residence) in what has been described as “a courtesy call”.

The King’s sister met President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, on her second visit to the president’s residence.

She will later attend the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

During the visit Anne will tour a special exhibition on the history of the show and meet representatives from Festina Lente (a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services) and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

Read more: Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Read more: Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (left) receive the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, the offical residence of the President of Ireland, as part of a courtesy call. Picture: Alamy

The princess, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the equestrian three-day event, will also present rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition.

British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, said: “The Princess Royal’s visit underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the significance of the 150th holding of the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

“Her Royal Highness has visited Ireland on many occasions, including as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for their biannual Six Nations games here.

“Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work.”

Queen Elizabeth II with then-Irish president Mary McAleese and the Duke of Edinburgh in Phoenix Park (PA)Anne previously visited the Aras in February 2004 during engagements where she was greeted by then-Irish president Mary McAleese.

The princess was accompanied on that private visit by the British ambassador to Ireland at the time, Stewart Eldon.

Members of the royal family have visited the president’s residence on several occasions, including the historic trip by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2011.

She was the first monarch to visit the Republic, where she signed a guest book at the Aras and planted an English oak tree at the Peace Bell.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made solo visits to Aras an Uachtarain in November 1998 and again in April 2006.

During their three-day visit to the Republic in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales – then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – had a tea party with Mr Higgins and his wife at the Aras and met one of the president’s dogs, Brod.