Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Princess of Wales and the King have returned to Commonwealth day celebrations after they both missed last year’s event due to their individual treatments for cancer.

It marks the first appearance at the events at Westminster Abbey for the two senior royals in two years.

Both Kate and her father-in-law King Charles were forced to miss last year’s event as they underwent treatment for their respective cancers.

This year was different, as the King triumphantly led a large ensemble of senior royals, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Kate arrived together with William, as the pair shared a sweet moment as they laughed on their way into the historic Abbey.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate were welcomed by Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and waited for the arrival of the King and Queen.

Kate wore a dress by Catherine Walker and hat by Gina Foster.

The King and Queen then arrived at Westminster Abbey, with Camilla wearing a pink wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare and pink beret hat by Philip Treacy.

He said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity.

Also attending the service were Prime Minister Keir Starmer, deputy PM Angela Rayner, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, Prime Minister of Samoa Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as they leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture: Alamy

Charles's annual address to the family of nations was included in a special booklet given to the congregation.

In his message, delivered as head of the Commonwealth, Charles said: "Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of nature both on land and in the oceans.

"As we mark Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.

"For the sake of our younger generations' threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony."

Ahead of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the King also remembered the "sacrifice and selflessness" of Commonwealth forces who answered the call to fight with Britain and her allies.

Flags of Commonwealth countries in Parliament Square ahead of Commonwealth Day. Picture: Alamy

Plans have been announced for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) Days, in what might be "our last chance to thank surviving veterans", said TV presenter and actor Ross Kemp, who helped launch the countdown to events.

Charles said in his message: "This year, the world reflects on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

"More than one and-a-half million men and women who served during the War came from across the Commonwealth to support the United Kingdom and its allies.

"On this special anniversary, we remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our Family of Nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict."

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".