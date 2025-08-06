Kate highlights importance of early childhood as ‘golden opportunity’ to raise children ready to ‘face the future’

6 August 2025, 00:00

The Princess of Wales.
The Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Princess of Wales has spoken about the importance of raising children better equipped to "face the future" as her foundation launched a project to support the development of youngsters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate has been closely involved in the creation of a series of animated films aimed at helping those working with families and carers explain the vital importance of social and emotional development.

In June, the princess spent time with two of the illustrators working on the films and met early years practitioners also involved in their creation, during a creative workshop at her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

She is said to be extremely passionate about the release of the films which Kensington Palace has described as a key step in her centre's work to continue raising awareness about the importance of the early years development of a child's life.

Read more: Keir Starmer unveils £88m for youth clubs and schools in bid to tackle online challenges

Read more: Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

To mark the release Kate said: "Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life health and happiness.

"The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years.

"These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.

"That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

"Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future."

The series, also available in Welsh and with British Sign Language, uses different styles of animation from curated line illustrations to papercraft, to help bring core concepts related to child development to life.

Topics covered include how we grow an emotionally healthy brain; noticing and navigating feelings; managing big feelings together; back and forth interactions; supporting early learning; and creating space for connection.

The centre is working with universities, charities and professional bodies to build the films into training and practice across the country.

The new series follows on from the princess's major Shaping Us Framework initiative, aimed at increasing awareness of social and emotional skills.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harry blasted by charity regulator for letting ‘damaging’ boardroom battle play out in ‘public eye’
Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles