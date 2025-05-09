A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'

9 May 2025, 11:03

Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.
Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A rose has been named after the Princess of Wales to highlight the healing power of nature.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has bestowed the name Catherine's Rose on the flower to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Funds from the sale of Catherine's Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate has been an advocate for the healing power of nature
Kate has been an advocate for the healing power of nature. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate Middleton's sweet sentiment for her children while on royal duties in the Scottish Isles

Read More: Kate and William join children visiting ancient forest on 14th wedding anniversary Scottish getaway

Kate, who revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in March last year, underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy and announced in September that she had completed her treatment.

She made a surprise visit in January to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated and revealed she was in remission.

The floribunda rose, bred by Harkness Roses, has coral-pink blooms with a scent of Turkish Delight and mango.

The RHS said its flowers will attract pollinators and will thrive in a mixed border, as a hedge, in a large container or in a rose bed.

Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said: "As well as supporting the incredible work of The Royal Marsden, Catherine's Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal.

"We know how important this message is as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness.

"Crucially too, Harkness Roses has done a wonderful job breeding this spectacular rose that is going to bring so much joy to all our nation's gardeners and keep our precious pollinators buzzing too. It's a really special rose."

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: "As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden's mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.

"Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care."

The roses will be available to purchase on roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk from Friday, with a bare root rose costing £29.99 and a potted plant priced at £34.99.

There will be 15,000 Catherine's Rose available in 2025 and for every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Read in full: The King’s message on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King Charles III speaks during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade in central London. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

King Charles calls for country to 'rededicate' itself to 'the cause of freedom' in historic VE Day speech
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has been blamed for the Ms Patrick's burns

Diabetic woman threatens to sue Meghan over alleged bath salt burn

(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Royals lead nation's tributes to wartime heroes at VE Day service in Westminster Abbey

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025.

William pays tribute to rangers and ‘immense sacrifice’ they make after two scouts killed in nature reserve attack
Computer generated image (CGI) courtesy of Heatherwick Studio and Malcolm Reading Consultants of a shortlisted entry for the national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortlisted ideas for memorial to late Queen revealed as public asked for their views

The Duke of Sussex during the launch of a new initiative for The Diana Award in Las Vegas

Harry heralds fearlessness of young people in an ‘apathetic world’ in first appearance since bombshell interview
Meghan shared the picture of Archie as the young prince turned six

Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six