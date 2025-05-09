A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'

Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Rigley

A rose has been named after the Princess of Wales to highlight the healing power of nature.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has bestowed the name Catherine's Rose on the flower to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Funds from the sale of Catherine's Rose will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate has been an advocate for the healing power of nature. Picture: Alamy

Kate, who revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in March last year, underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy and announced in September that she had completed her treatment.

She made a surprise visit in January to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated and revealed she was in remission.

The floribunda rose, bred by Harkness Roses, has coral-pink blooms with a scent of Turkish Delight and mango.

The RHS said its flowers will attract pollinators and will thrive in a mixed border, as a hedge, in a large container or in a rose bed.

Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said: "As well as supporting the incredible work of The Royal Marsden, Catherine's Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal.

"We know how important this message is as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness.

"Crucially too, Harkness Roses has done a wonderful job breeding this spectacular rose that is going to bring so much joy to all our nation's gardeners and keep our precious pollinators buzzing too. It's a really special rose."

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: "As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden's mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.

"Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care."

The roses will be available to purchase on roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk from Friday, with a bare root rose costing £29.99 and a potted plant priced at £34.99.

There will be 15,000 Catherine's Rose available in 2025 and for every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.